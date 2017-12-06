Marcus has big chance to steer home Girl In Gold

RACE 1 (800M)

First Juvenile race of the season.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(2) FLAMENCO DANCER has good form. Can win this.

(10) CAMPHORATUS was backed on debut. Chance.

(14) MBALI and (4) RANI both must be respected.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(2) MOON SHADOW working well. Big chance.

(5) GREAT DICTATOR is holding form.

(13) GRIZZARD should be in the firing line.

(1) KING KOTINI and (3) BLUEMOONRISING have done enough to earn.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(5) THE GREY CRUSADER is overdue for a win and could get it.

Likewise (4) BRAVO ZULU, who is consistent.

(11) MINALOUSHE VENTURE has met top sorts in both starts.

(1) ANGEL LANDING and (14) OUZO can place.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(6) VICTORIOUS DIVA and (5) GIMME HOPE JOHANNA will fight this out.

(10) EVERLASTING LOVE trialled impressively.

(12) KINGLASSIE made a fair debut.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) LALA is back in form. Difficult to oppose.

(6) DIAMANTE has won her last two here.

(3) ONESIE is highly consistent.

(7) KARATAGE can earn on latest.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) GIRL IN GOLD is lightly raced, and has Marcus aboard.

(4) MISS CARRERA has respectable Cape Town form.

(1) MINNIE THE MOOCHER will be a threat.

(12) BURNBURRY can run a place.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(3) ROY'S PONY found trouble last time. Will go close.

(1) IN CLOVER and (2) PEARL GLOW both look a little above average.

(7) DINNER DATE is far better than recent form.