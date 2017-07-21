Mark Eclipse worth the wait

Mark Eclipse (right) has scored three times and is back to a grade in which he can return to the winning list in Race 8 tonight.

Ignore MARK ECLIPSE's last two runs.

If you look at his finishing positions (eighth and ninth), you would probably put a pen across his name in tonight's Lucky Last at Kranji.

But, mind you, those were not bad runs per se. Although he ran ninth on June 11, he was just four-and-a-half lengths behind the winner, Ahmar, in a Class 4 event over 1,400m.

Last time out on July 9, the Steven Burridge-trained four-year-old might have run eighth to Kolombia in an Open Benchmark 67 event over 1,200m, but he was only two-and-three-quarter lengths behind the winner.

He did receive a check in the race, otherwise he would have finished a lot closer. Before those two runs, on May 14, Mark Eclipse tried to lead all the way over the 1,400m in Class 4 Div 1 but was caught close home by Mr Crowe who clocked 1min 22.95sec.

Mark Eclipse is down low enough to return to the winning list. In fact, his rating of 59 tonight is exactly the same as when he scored his last victory - in a similar Class 4 race over 1,400m on Sept 4 last year.

The Australian-bred gelding appears to have a top chance to notch win No. 4 in 18 starts tonight as he is meeting only a weak Class 4 Div 2 field over his pet trip. Two of his three successes were over this distance.

If you are still in doubt, the best is to watch the betting movement. If there is strong support on the horse, go for it.