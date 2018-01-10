Marvel Hero will be hard to run down in Race 6

RACE 1 (1,000M)

10 KIM GLORY has not won in nearly two years but he has looked near a win in recent starts. A return to 1,000m should suit him and perhaps this is his chance to get another win on the board.

12 KING'S STEED has only won once in his Hong Kong career, but he has been racing okay in recent starts and deserves consideration here.

8 GLORY HORSIE charged late last start and only just missed. He's sure to be right in contention here.

2 RUMINARE is a chance at his first Class 5 start.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

4 GRACYDAD is an infrequent winner but his last two runs haven't been disgraceful. He now gets into a better draw and with the right run, he can figure here for French visitor Pierre-Charles Boudot.

2 EXCEPTIONAL DESIRE is consistent but has been lacking that killer blow at the end of his races. He's a chance again.

6 SHARPMIND has to overcome an awkward gate but should be around the mark once more.

8 HAPPY HAPPY was disappointing last start but can bounce back.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

8 SHOWING CHARACTER has been terrific in two runs this season. He hasn't won in over a year, and that was down in Class 5, but he looks right on the cusp of another win.

7 COUR VALANT ran home well at his first start in nine months. Second-up, stepping up to 1,200m, he is a chance to score his first win in almost four years.

10 PADDINGTON deserves to be included yet again as he appears near a win.

3 SPRING WIN can follow up on his last-start victory.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

12 GOOD CHOICE AHEAD has had his fair share of issues but he also looks to have more talent than he's been able to show to date. He flew home for third last time out over 1,200m and looks suited stepping up to 1,650m. Now is the time for him to deliver.

3 CONTRIBUTION appears to have been primed for this race and he is another one who should be suited by the extended mile.

7 MY BLESSING can perform strongly under apprentice Dylan Mo.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

11 ENCORE BOY was very disappointing first-up at Sha Tin but he has trialled well since and he should have taken improvement for that run. He has drawn awkwardly but he should be winning with even luck.

7 MR RIGHT is always one to follow down in class and last start was no exception, winning easily. He has a better draw here so perhaps he can go on with it.

4 MONEY BOY seems to find a new way to lose every time. He'll be around the mark but whether he can win is another question.

1 TRIUMPHANT JEWEL deserves respect back to 1000m.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

5 MARVEL HERO has been set for this race since a four- and-a-half length romp over this course and distance in the Happy Valley Vase in March. He has been heading the right way this season and now looks set to strike here.

8 THE GOLDEN AGE shapes as his biggest danger and has emerged as a potential Four-Year-Old Classic Series contender with two wins here at Happy Valley. He can't be overlooked.

9 CITRON SPIRIT is racing well and deserves his chance.

7 PACKING DRAGON can improve sharply with weight relief.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

2 DR WIN WIN has had awkward draws at his last two but hasn't been beaten too far. Now, from the inside, he should lob into a perfect position on or near the speed and he should prove tough to run down.

4 LITTERATEUR is one of Hong Kong's more quirky horses. His last start was his best effort in some time and if he can settle, he's capable of winning off his current mark.

9 MISTER MONTE was a big winner last start and should be hard to beat again.

10 WINNING FAITH is in a similar position.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

8 FANTASTIC EIGHT pulled up lame last start but had been ever so impressive the start before that. He has an awkward draw here but there also doesn't look to be the same amount of speed this time around, Sea Jade aside. He's worth another shot.

5 SUPER FLUKE has been a different horse this season, winning three straight to take his rating from 65 to 86. He still looks to have room to move, too.

2 MR GENUINE is living up to his name and should be in the mix again. Definitely one for those novelty players.