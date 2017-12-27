Marvel Hero worth the wait in Lucky Last

RACE 1 (1,800M)

7 PEARL FURU has won just one of his 28 Hong Kong starts, but it came at his only course-and-distance attempt in November last year. His last run was good and it appears a win is near.

9 FUN MANAGER has been somewhat disappointing of late after looking near a win early in the season. He can figure with a little luck.

6 AGIAAL should relish the step-up in trip with a good barrier assisting his cause.

2 CITY WINNER will win a Class 5 quickly.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

2 SECRET AGENT has not won in 18 months. However, he now gets down to Class 5 for the first time and, so while he has little recent encouraging form, he should be given plenty of respect down in grade.

It remains to be seen if 3 GOLDEN DEER can ever find the winner's circle again but he is at a career low in the ratings. His recent form has not been terrible and he can figure.

1 RAICHU has drawn awkwardly again but is going well.

10 WHISTLE UP remains some chance on the back-up.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

10 MONEY WINNER didn't have everything his own way last time out and still ran with credit, finishing fourth but only beaten half a length. If he can repeat that effort, he'll be hard to beat here.

7 DESTIN is not the most genuine type but he has talent and it looks like the penny might be about to drop.

8 YOURTHEWONFORME took 33 starts to break his Hong Kong duck but has now won three from four for new trainer Frankie Lor. He tackles Class 4 now but remains a chance.

9 DON'T MISS is one for exotics up in trip.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

2 SPEEDY KING only just won on debut in October but it was a win that had plenty of merit. Few 52-raters can win over the Happy Valley 1,000m on debut - in fact, in the last two years, only two horses had achieved the feat, one being Hong Kong Sprint winner Mr Stunning. Speedy King's not of that calibre but he can win again in Class 4.

1 MR RIGHT is always a threat down to Class 4 and has won in his last two runs in the grade, so he's a chance.

The two doctors - 7 DR PROACTIVE and 3 DR RACE - deserve inclusion.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

5 CLEAR CHOICE has come to hand quickly and off his last run, he will be hard to beat in this spot with even luck.

3 BOND ELEGANCE has performed well this season, placing in his last three runs, two over the Sha Tin dirt and once over this course and distance. He's at a winnable mark.

8 PLANET STAR is yet to win from nine starts but has run plenty of good races. He just needs to put it together, but if he can, this looms as his best chance yet.

6 I'M A WITNESS is next best.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

1 E-SUPER has plenty of weight to carry but he is honest and he looks capable of making the leap up into Class 2. Expect a bold effort.

5 CHARITY GLORY is racing well, but needs everything to go right to win. It could fall his way here, though.

8 MONEY BOY seems to find defeat any number of ways and looked a certainty beaten last time out. His job appears tough from gate nine, though.

7 MASTER ALBERT has failed to live up to expectations but has still been solid in his five Hong Kong starts. He can hit the board.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

12 OUR HERO won one of the Longines International Jockeys' Championship legs narrowly down in Class 4 last time out. It was a good effort that suggests he's capable of figuring in Class 3 once more.

1 BANK ON RED also won an International Jockeys Championship leg and looks to be heading the right way. If he takes another step forward, he can progress into Class 2 with a strong effort here.

2 BULLISH SMART and 9 RIGHT CALL will be handily placed and can stick around for minor money.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

1 MARVEL HERO's big test comes in the January Cup, the only stakes race at Happy Valley, in the first week of the year. However, he can win this 1,650m event on the way to that 1,800m contest if he runs up to his last two efforts.

2 CALIFORNIA WHIP has only once been beyond 1,400m in Hong Kong for a good fifth in the Classic Cup. He had decent mile form abroad and can figure.

7 SINGAPORE SLING will take natural improvement from his debut and goes in.

4 MARVEL TRIBE is racing well and can place, even up to this trip.