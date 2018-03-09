Racing

Maximus out to get Black Swan

Maximus (No. 4) losing by a mere nose to Black Swan on Feb 23. TNP FILE PHOTO

Sunday Singapore best bet

Tan Thean Loon
Racing Editor
Mar 09, 2018 06:00 am

Black Swan's last-start victory was one of the rags-to-riches stories on the local turf, having risen from a Class 5 horse to a Singapore Gold Cup aspirant with a slew of successes with his sudden turnaround in form.

On Sunday, the Steven Burridge-trained five-year-old can continue his winning ways for win No. 6 in the Kranji Stakes B event over 1,600m on the Polytrack in Race 7.

But, standing in his way is Maximus, the horse he beat by a nose last time out on Feb 23 in a 1,600m race on turf.

There is more to like Maximus than the "ugly duckling" who has turned into the graceful swan.

First, the handicap swing. Maximus now gets 1.5kg from Black Swan for the mere nose defeat. Second, Maximus is the truer Poly horse than Black Swan, having won all four races on the alternate track, compared to Black Swan's two out of five.

The blinkered Able Pins (right) leads all the way on a tight hold yesterday.
Racing

Able Pins can nail it soon

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING

Tan Thean Loon

Racing Editor
loon@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Tan Thean Loon