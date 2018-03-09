Maximus out to get Black Swan

Black Swan's last-start victory was one of the rags-to-riches stories on the local turf, having risen from a Class 5 horse to a Singapore Gold Cup aspirant with a slew of successes with his sudden turnaround in form.

On Sunday, the Steven Burridge-trained five-year-old can continue his winning ways for win No. 6 in the Kranji Stakes B event over 1,600m on the Polytrack in Race 7.

But, standing in his way is Maximus, the horse he beat by a nose last time out on Feb 23 in a 1,600m race on turf.

There is more to like Maximus than the "ugly duckling" who has turned into the graceful swan.

First, the handicap swing. Maximus now gets 1.5kg from Black Swan for the mere nose defeat. Second, Maximus is the truer Poly horse than Black Swan, having won all four races on the alternate track, compared to Black Swan's two out of five.