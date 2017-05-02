A May Day stroll for Walking Thunder

They came, they saw, they punted.

And, at the end of it, they were provided the thrill of watching the horse of their choice romp in unchallenged.

Of course, we're referring to WALKING THUNDER, who strolled in a comfortable winner in the opening event at yesterday's May Day meeting.

Okay, so he paid just $6 on the win tote. But what did you expect? The Dan Meagher-trained galloper was the stand-out in the Maiden event.

That, after running second on debut, beaten by Forever Young on Jan 8 when carrying stable confidence and thereafter, showing plenty of ability on the training track.

So they pawned their gold fillings and went for him.

TOP PICK

Never into two digits, the best price he reached was $8 when they were being called into the chutes. But, that was too good to be true. They "hit" him again and, when they jumped, Walking Thunder was the $6 top pick.

Well, and to his credit, he ran like a $6 favourite, jumping cleanly and held together by Danny Beasley all the way down the back stretch as Dayuan and Majulah disputed things in front.

“I expected the horse to do that today and it’s good we’ve got that first win out of the way. He’s only four and that was only his second start, he will keep improving.” Trainer Daniel Meagher on Walking Thunder

Walking Thunder was always going like a winner and, when they straightened, he was travelling better than any of his eight rivals.

Down the straight they charged and, with 200m to travel, it was all over. Walking Thunder had hit the front and, for his followers in the stands and on the lawn, it was only a matter of beating the rush to the windows to collect on their win tickets.

The four-year-old brown Australian-bred gelding had won by three-and-a-quarter lengths, easing up, and there was nothing the others could do - but watch.

Majulah eventually took second spot, with Dayuan third and Immortal Legacy completing the quartet.

Owned by Lim's & Mark's Stable, Walking Thunder will go on to win more races. He just looks the type.

brian@sph.com.sg