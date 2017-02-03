The Merry Widow could run them ragged

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(3) DICKENSIAN looked the winner going into the final 200m of his debut but experience told in the end. He should be smarter and the Gavin Smith yard has found top form.

(5) RED OCTOBER SKY showed pace on debut and should run well in this race.

(6) RUN FOR YOUR LIFE has been third in all three of her starts. This might be tougher for her.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) SURF'S UP was heavily backed to win his local debut and was very unlucky not to do so. He could make amends but standing in his way could be (2) OVER DRIVE. The Justin Snaith yard has been battling a bit recently in the Eastern cape but on his best form OVER DRIVE will take some beating.

(3) IN YOUR FACE is very consistent but does lack a finish when it matters most.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(7) THE MERRY WIDOW started her career with a bang but has fizzled out a bit since. She has taken on some strong fields though and comes into this race very well-rated. If she runs up to her rating, she should win this.

(3) GREEN LANTERN is the biggest threat. This Gimmethregreenlight gelding has been disappointing since winning his first two starts but should go close.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(2) RELAXED WANDERER makes her local debut. She has yet to place in her three starts to date but generally the Western Cape maiden form is stronger than the Eastern cape form and RELAXED WANDERER has made improvement in all three starts. This distance could suit.

(3) STANLEY'S LAST will run well.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) STREAK beat a fair sort last time and was game in doing so. A three-point penalty might not be enough to stop him following up.

(3) VALMODE is capable of doing better and must be respected.

(4) CAPTAIN'S VISTA and (5) PYRAMUS are not out of it.

Both (6) MAN FROM JAPAN and (7) RUSH IN are two others with a chance of winning.

(8) SAMBORA makes his local debut but can earn.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) VICTORIA LAVELLE has raced in far better company recently. It has been awhile since she last won a race but she will be hard to oppose if anywhere close to her best form.

(2) SUMMER CRUISE is unreliable but can go start-to-finish if in the mood.

(3) EASY STREET was only 2.75 lengths behind Swift Sarah in Johannesburg recently and makes her debut for trainer Gavin Smith.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) IN FULL REGALIA has done very well since joining trainer Alan Greeff but will need to overcome a five-point penalty for his last win.

(2) CAPTAIN ON THE RUN returns from a break but can win if fit.

(3) TURBO is capable of an upset.

(6) ZEVENASTIC is course and distance suited and does have a chance.

The same goes for (7) FIRE HORSE and (8) ORIENTAL TIGER. Both are doing well.