Merysagos looks hard to beat again in Race 7

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) ABRAMO was not disgraced when fifth on debut and is likely to do even better this time.

(10) TUNE THE SCOPE, his stable companion, does appear the one threat after two very good runs.

There are a few first-timers that must be considered, namely (3) BARRAT (a Bold Silvano colt), (4) CALLA LILY (a Sail From Seattle gelding) and (5) EX NIHILO (a Pomodoro colt that could be the stable choice).

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) STRAW RUM has shown nice improvement in her last two starts and, if returning fit from the short break, she will be the one to beat.

(2) VALENTINE'S GIRL has run some nice races lately but has a very wide draw.

(4) LIMERICK RIDGE will prefer this shorter distance and could finish in the money.

(10) WAHI holds place claims.

(16) KAZURI showed promise on debut but did not repeat the run.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) FREE AGENT has been doing well enough recently over the course and distance and should contest the finish.

(3) SOVIETCOSMONAUT and (4) BOLLEMAKIESIE, his stable companions, are both not out of it.

(5) SABBATICAL did very well on his local debut. That form looks strong enough to win a race like this.

(6) DIVAR and (7) HIGHLAND CAPTAIN need to do more to win this race but can be included in the exotic bets.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(1) SACRED TOUCH is holding form and is likely to contest the finish again in a weak Maiden field.

(3) PEG OF ZEUS ran a much-improved race last week and could go one better this time around.

(4) PONDICHERRI could be suited to this course and distance and is not out of it.

(5) CEZAR RITZ and (6) HIGHLAND SPRING have place claims.

(8) BIG JAY looks ready to win a race after his two very good last runs.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) SO ENCHANTING has been in very good form recently and must be given respect.

(2) SANCTUARY always gives of her best and is not out of it.

(10) ME MYSELF AND I has Greg Cheyne up, so could be the right one of the Greeff team.

(5) LUCKY LULU has done pretty well in her two local runs and must be given respect.

(8) ALTITUDE can place.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) DRAGON FLAME is battling to regain winning form but is holding form and could finish in the money.

(2) LEADMAN could enjoy going back to the turf and looks the one to beat in this line-up. This course and distance suit him perfectly.

(3) GREEN LANTERN has not recaptured his best form but has to be given a winning chance.

(7) ARMSTRONG'S BOY has shown some improved form and can earn a cheque.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) MERYSAGOS was full of running when winning her latest start over this course and distance. She will be the one they all have to beat.

(1) QUEEN FOREVER packs a decent punch when in the mood and must be respected with Greg Cheyne in the irons.

(3) WIDOW'S LAMP is looking for four wins in a row but this is her toughest test.

(4) CLOUD ATLAS has some work to do to beat the selection.