Midnight Vision looks hard to beat

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(9) NANNA ANNA finished a creditable fifth in a juvenile feature on Met day and, on that form, makes the most appeal of the raced runners.

(2) CASUAL DIAMOND and (5) HOPEFUL have shown ability and have a say.

(1) BELIEVETHISBEAUTY is of particular interest.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) APOLLO STAR would be hard to beat, if he can reproduce his fourth in the Kuda Sprint.

(9) ODAIBA fared well in his debut and should be fitter.

(3) CAPTAIN'S CHARM, (4) GIMME THE LIGHT, (5) KLOPP and (7) MIGHTY REAL were well beaten on debut and would need to improve many lengths to find the frame.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(9) RIVERBOAT QUEEN returned a beaten odds-on favourite last time when finishing behind newcomers (7) MEANINGFUL LOOK, (6) I LIVED and (10) ROCK ON RUBY. She ought to be better than that run suggests, though must reverse running with improvement.

(1) SEATTLE SILVA should strip fitter and can give a better account over this trip.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

Well-bred (10) TWILIGHT TRIP has shown decent ability in both starts up the straight. He should improve further with the experience and is likely to be even better over this trip.

Improving (1) MARK'S GLORY is getting closer with every outing and is the biggest threat.

(4) MUTHAIGA CLUB would have benefited from his last start over a short trip.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) MANGROVE bounced back to form last time when adopting front-running tactics over similar trip. Still on the up, he could be hard to peg back if allowed to dictate.

(10) REDEEMER is improving too and he made the expected improvement over shorter last time. He steps up in trip and may be hard to beat if effective over this distance.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(1) SHANGRI LA is given the nod to complete her hat-trick. Lightly raced, she still has plenty to offer.

There's little to choose between (2) SEATTLE GOLD and (3) DON'T STOP DANCING on these terms, while promising (4) PHILAE races as if she will enjoy this trip.

(5) KONKOLA and (7) WHITE ROSE have solid credentials.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

Improving (2) MIDNIGHT VISION is unbeaten in three starts this term. He should have more to offer still, so rates as the one to beat.

(4) GIMME ONE NIGHT and (6) SILVER MASTER boast solid post-maiden form and can improve further to make their presence felt.

Kotzen-trained fillies (1) ALL MINE and (5) ANGEL OF ATHENS could be competitive at this level.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

The Crawford yard holds a strong hand with ultra-consistent (5) SAILS SET, who has proven at this level and boasts a formidable course and distance record, and speedy topweight (1) CLIFTON SUNSET. The latter is preferred and may be hard to catch over this trip dropping in class.

(8) SHIZAM will pose a threat back against her own sex after creditable runs against the boys.

Respect (2) CANDALEEYAH.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(1) JABU landed a similar contest last start and has plenty to offer still, so could follow up.

Debut winner (3) HEAD HONCHO confirmed his promise with a creditable fifth in a hotly contested feature next start. He should improve, so warrants the utmost respect.

(6) WAYWOOD won on his comeback and has plenty scope too.

(4) FREE AGENT and (8) CAPE QUARTER could feature.