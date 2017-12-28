Might Bite wins King George Chase

Might Bite won the King George VI Chase at Kempton in England on Tuesday to justify his 6-4 favouritism and put down a major marker for next year's Gold Cup.

A third winner of the Boxing Day showpiece for trainer Nicky Henderson and first for jockey Nico de Boinville, Might Bite jumped superbly to hold off outsiders Double Shuffle and Tea For Two.

Might Bite disputed the lead with the well-fancied Bristol De Mai who was hampered by less than foot perfect fencing.

Blessed with a handsome frame and engine to match, the eight-year-old was making amends for his last-fence fall with the race at his mercy in the Grade 1 novice chase on this card 12 months ago.

There was to be no repeat of that mishap this time around as he pinged the last and stayed on too strongly for Double Shuffle, making a mockery of his 50-1 starting price.

The 20-1 chance Tea For Two finished third for Lizzie Kelly.

"He was great, wasn't he?" Henderson, with a tear in his eye, told ITV television.