Mighty Emperor will run a good race

You could say, it was to be expected. With just one day of racing this weekend and Sunday being a "rest day", there was little action on the training track.

Still, it was Ricardo Le Grange to the rescue and from his yard we had Mighty Emperor strutting his stuff.

The multiple winner who will see action in Race 5 tomorrow night wasn't out to break any records but he still was all purpose when clocking 40.1sec for the 600m.

Nooresh Juglall was the man on the reins.

A racehorse who is good to have in the barn, Mighty Emperor was a winner back in August when beating Saraab by a decent margin over the 1,700m on the Polytrack.

That day, when ridden by apprentice T Krisna, the six-year-old took command 650m out when the pacesetter Kolombia started to unfurl the white flag.

Thereafter, Mighty Emperor was never challanged. He coasted in at juicy three-figure odds and Krisna had his first Kranji victory.

Subsequently, the South African-bred gelding had three more starts and showed promise in the third when he finished fourth behind deadheaters Makanani and his stablemate Mighty Kenny in a race run over the 1,800m on grass.

Mighty Emperor is far from a winning certainty tomorrow. But, sure as ever, you're going to get a run for your money.

Also out for a piece of work yesterday morning was Kashan. From trainer Mark Walker's yard, he had apprentice H Hanafi in the saddle when running the 600m in a leisurely 43.9sec.

Kashan will see action in Race 6 and, after being sent over the 1,200m and 1,400m in his last two runs, he will relish this 1,800m journey. Have him in those novelty bets. He looks a good team player.