Mighty Glory comes to grief

MIGHTY GLORY faltered severely and lost ground approaching the 700m mark in Race 3 on Sunday, resulting in his rider, apprentice MM Firdaus, being dislodged.

Platoon (B Vorster), Lake Huka (A Munro) and Golazo (D David), who were following, were severely hampered.

The veterinary surgeon reported that Mighty Glory broke his off-fore fetlock and was humanely euthanised.

Firdaus was examined by the course medical officer and was declared unfit to ride. Firdaus was not seriously injured.