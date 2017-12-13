Mighty Mercury set to raise temperatures

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(7) I 'M A VAR showed good pace on the polytrack here on her debut. She needs a bit of improvement but switching to the turf may help.

Ignore (2) KINSKY'S CRUSADE's last run. The filly went a bit far and back over the sprint should be a strong contender especially with blinkers on.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) MIGHTY MERCURY gets a good opportunity to open his account in this field. He has gone the closest over this trip and has run with stronger.

(3) CAPTAIN COBALT was no threat over a bit further. He was switching to turf and can be forgiven that.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) OBVIOUS CHILD is improving now. He has only been raced on the turf here and blinkers did get him into a challenging position last time. He will go well even against some of these.

(5) PRINCE OF PROMISE ran on well over a bit shorter. He has not drawn well again but can only improve.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(3) HIDDEN THOUGHT put in a fair display racing upfront, allowing only one to get by her. She is getting the hang of things and on pedigree should not be troubled by the longer trip.

(8) BYLINE is improving as well. She should love the trip but has drawn a bit wide.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(4) AMOR ARDIENTE was a good second in a competitive race last time. It was his first run after gelding and he could show further improvement.

(2) SAMSONITE won his maiden well. Blinkers and a longer trip helped his cause and he could be progressive on handicap debut as well.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(1) BRIGHTEYEBUSHYTAIL's two wins out of three has worked well in terms of subsequent winners. He has been off for more than three months and with maturity could be even better. Although carrying topweight, he could be up to it in this field.

(4) BLAZE OF GOLD won in promising fashion but goes further. He may enjoy it.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) TWICE AS SMART is consistent and her post maiden run in stronger company was a good effort. (12) SHREWDY has been off for a while but showed up in a barrier trial and can improve.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(11) OSPREY is a bit hard to follow but she won a nice race last time and has top draw in her first run on the turf at this venue. She should be the one to beat.

(8) DIAMOND NOIR has fair Highveld form and deserves the utmost respect. She has proven stamina and a plum draw.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(1) GO WITH FLO won two earlier and has obvious ability. She could relish finally being back on turf after racing on poly for only a while.

(2) ZADORA is holding form nicely and could get it right but has a wide draw here.