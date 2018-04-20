Minimum $30,000 quartet pool

From Sunday, the Singapore Turf Club (STC) will be implementing a minimum guaranteed pool for Quartet bets for all Singapore feature races.

This arrangement will be in place until March 31 next year.

The minimum pool, set at $30,000, is applicable only for the Quartet bet type (first four horses in the correct order).

If the gross pool is below the minimum guaranteed amount, the STC will top up the remainder. For example, if the gross investment is $20,000, the STC will top it up by $10,000 to make it $30,000.

Customers will be able to see the minimum guaranteed gross pool of $30,000 displayed on the Electronic Display System at the Singapore Racecourse, Off-course Betting Centres and Outlets and the Horse Racing Channel.

When the Quartet pool exceeds $30,000, the gross pool will be updated accordingly.

If there are no winners, the actual gross pool will be carried forward to the next pool for the Quartet bet.