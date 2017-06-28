Miranda Frost is good enough to defy topweight

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(4) REGAL RUBY ran out of steam in a Listed race over further last time.

Last-start winner (1) CASUAL DIAMOND should go well again, though returning pair of (2) LACERTA and (3) NAMIBIA have plenty of scope and could pose a threat if race ready.

Watch the newcomer (6) KINRARA.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

Impeccably bred (3) COT CAMPBELL was a beaten odds-on favourite on debut, having blown his chances at the start.

(7) FOOL PROOF ran on at the finish over 1000m when 2nd on debut, suggesting he'll have more to offer over the extra.

(19) TRUE WORDS can stake a claim too.

(6) EVOLVER, (11) PEG OF ZEUS, (13) SIBERIAN HUSKY and (20) WHITE RIVER can all improve and could be tossed into those exotic bets.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

Jockey Van Niekerk partners (1) LE CLAIRE who could have more to offer over the extra bit of distance.

Interestingly, in-form rider Domeyer is aboard improving (8) LADY LI LAY. She has more scope than most and should be competitive at this level. Should run a bold race.

(2) BRIDAL PARTY ran her best race last time and can feature if building on that performance. Has been working well.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) TRIPPLE EXPLOSION and (3) LEADMAN have benefitted from the unkindest cut. Both bumped a useful sort last time when second and fourth, respectively, over the track and trip.

That said, recently gelded (2) REDEEMER appears the Crawford stable elect. Has been working well.

(4) TWO BROTHERS and (10) BADAWEE have claims too and can be tossed into the mix when planning those novelty bets.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

A good race. (1) COCK-A-HOOP returned to form before gelding and could have more to offer now.

(2) STRATHDON may prefer further but has ability and could be a factor too.

Progressive (4) NASTY HARRY and consistent (9) GADGET MAN can stake a claim if overcoming awkward starting berths.

(6) COME ON SONNY has the form to make his presence felt.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) MIRANDA FROST is better than her last start suggests. She may have benefitted from a subsequent break and can stamp her authority - even under top-weight.

(4) STATE BALLET should pose a threat under a lightweight, though (2) SEATTLE OAK has more scope than that rival and could turn the tables.

(8) SAILS SET is ultra-consistent and should be in the mix too.

Respect (7) SHIZAM, (5) AZARENKA.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

Several with chances, though it may be worth taking a chance on (7) POWER GRID, who was well-supported in a better race last time.

Fellow three-year-olds (3) SUNSET EYES and (5) CABALLO BLANCO look to be smart sorts. They have shown form in workouts and could pose a threat on current form.

(4) MOUNT KEITH, (8) BOBBY DAZZLER, (9) JOINERS ARMS and (2) BLACKMORE have all been working well and got have definite chances to make the board.