Mokastar impresses in Kranji trial
Debut runner-up MOKASTAR showed he was ready to go one better with an impressive trial victory at Kranji yesterday morning.
The Ricardo Le Grange-trained two-year-old tracked the leader Crazy Dreams with two-year-old newcomer Kiss Your Song, who was hard held.
Kiss Your Song hit the front 300m out, chased by Mokastar, who unleashed a strong burst to win by half a length. He should be winning soon.
Kiss Your Song, a strong and muscular type, must also be closely watched.
The Shane Baertschiger-trained juvenile had already served notice by winning his first trial on May 23.
TRIAL 1 (TEST & PRACTICE)
1 Barnato (N Juglall)
2 Made In China (V Duric) newcomer
3 Siam Sapphire (M Nunes)
4 O'Reilly Bay (A Munro)
5 Steel Cutter
Margins and time: 2½, ns, ½, 7½ (1min 01.51sec)
TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)
1 Mr Fantastic * (B Vorster)
2 Blue Swede * (M Kellady)
3 Justice Day (G Boss)
4 Winning Man (K A'Isisuhairi)
5 Zedkaar (Nunes)
Margins and time: Hd, 3½, 2¼, ¾ (1:00.35)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Satellite Power * (Y Salim)
2 Elite Star * (Nunes)
3 King Of War (Duric)
4 Giorgio
5 Uncle Lucky (Munro)
6 Untapped
7 Satellite Prince
8 SGfifty (Saifudin)
Margins and time: 1½, 1¼, 1, hd, 2½, ¾, 2 (1:01.03)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Mokastar * (Juglall)
2 Kiss Your Song * (Kellady)
3 Crazy Dreams (Saifudin)
4 Mr Hanks (Duric)
5 Silent Boss (M Rodd)
6 Native Luck (A'Isisuhairi)
7 Racing Talent (Salim)
8 Amistad (Boss)
9 Run Cheetah Run
Margins and time: ½, 2½, ½, 1, ½, 9¼, 3¼, 1½ (1:01.21)