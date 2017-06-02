Mokastar impresses in Kranji trial

Debut runner-up MOKASTAR showed he was ready to go one better with an impressive trial victory at Kranji yesterday morning.

The Ricardo Le Grange-trained two-year-old tracked the leader Crazy Dreams with two-year-old newcomer Kiss Your Song, who was hard held.

Kiss Your Song hit the front 300m out, chased by Mokastar, who unleashed a strong burst to win by half a length. He should be winning soon.

Kiss Your Song, a strong and muscular type, must also be closely watched.

The Shane Baertschiger-trained juvenile had already served notice by winning his first trial on May 23.

TRIAL 1 (TEST & PRACTICE)

1 Barnato (N Juglall)

2 Made In China (V Duric) newcomer

3 Siam Sapphire (M Nunes)

4 O'Reilly Bay (A Munro)

5 Steel Cutter

Margins and time: 2½, ns, ½, 7½ (1min 01.51sec)

TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)

1 Mr Fantastic * (B Vorster)

2 Blue Swede * (M Kellady)

3 Justice Day (G Boss)

4 Winning Man (K A'Isisuhairi)

5 Zedkaar (Nunes)

Margins and time: Hd, 3½, 2¼, ¾ (1:00.35)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Satellite Power * (Y Salim)

2 Elite Star * (Nunes)

3 King Of War (Duric)

4 Giorgio

5 Uncle Lucky (Munro)

6 Untapped

7 Satellite Prince

8 SGfifty (Saifudin)

Margins and time: 1½, 1¼, 1, hd, 2½, ¾, 2 (1:01.03)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Mokastar * (Juglall)

2 Kiss Your Song * (Kellady)

3 Crazy Dreams (Saifudin)

4 Mr Hanks (Duric)

5 Silent Boss (M Rodd)

6 Native Luck (A'Isisuhairi)

7 Racing Talent (Salim)

8 Amistad (Boss)

9 Run Cheetah Run

Margins and time: ½, 2½, ½, 1, ½, 9¼, 3¼, 1½ (1:01.21)