Montaigne can deflate some big egos

Montaigne (in blue) just beaten by Red Ant in his second outing.

Stare all you want at the racecard and you won't find a better bet than MONTAIGNE in Race 7.

So, you ask: "Why pick such a highly competitive race? It's like putting your head on the chopping block."

Well, what's new? We do that every day. Like, we've got thick skin.

Seriously though, you're right. Montaigne comes up against some big egos. There's Knight Judge, Rich Fortune, Star Invincible, Southern Chief and even Country Quack.

But I reckon, if Montaigne brings his "A" game to the races, he could prove one tough adversary.

Indeed, he should have put a win on the board on debut. Instead he finished a smack-up fourth after receiving no favours in that 1,200m contest.

Two second-placed finishes followed. Both times he was beaten by good horses, after having to work hard from wide chutes to get behind the pace.

Today, for once, the Gods have been kind and Montaigne has drawn "two" which will suit his style of racing which does seem to be to track the lead or, maybe even, win from the front.

And in John Powell, he has just the right "pilot" from which to launch a front-running bid.

Powell knows the horse well. He's brought him to the trials, worked him in the light of dawn and he's raced him.

Sure, it's a high-octane race but I reckon Montaigne - with Powell on - can come up tops.