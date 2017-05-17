Moon starts work on Royal Ruler

South Korean Moon Se Young has not wasted any time getting a feel of the track he will call home for the next three months.

Up before dawn and eager to go at Kranji yesterday morning, the 35-year-old was astride a "good one" when he took ROYAL RULER for a 600m spin.

In the company of stablemate GARIZA, the Ricardo Le Grange runners breezed over the trip in 35.5sec.

It was a good piece of work by the five-year-old American-bred who will see action in Friday's top race, the Open Benchmark 83 event over the 1,400m on the Long Course.

Indeed, the hit-out yesterday morning could be seen as part of the finishing touches to his preparation for Friday's assignment where he is likely to be the punters' top pick.

Royal Ruler's "form" from his last five outings reads 4-4-5-5-5 but, that aside, he has been burning up the track at the trials.

Three of his last five trials have been winning ones and he was particularly impressive at his last jump out when, with Moon in the saddle, he beat Groenewegen by almost two lengths, clocking 61.21sec.

Incidentally, Groenewegen was another star performer on the training track, but more about that later.

For now and on Friday, keep Royal Ruler on your shortlist of "horses to follow".

Already a seven-time winner with almost $400,000 in earnings for the Tmen Stable, Royal Ruler should be suited to the 1,400m and, perhaps, the switch to the turf is just what he needs.

As for stablemate Gariza, the youngster - he is only a three-year-old - will see action in Sunday's Class 4 sprint over the 1,200m and, while he does seem to have his work cut out for him, he could be worth a punt.

He had Nooresh Juglall in the saddle for yesterday's piece of work.

Back to GROENEWEGEN, he could be the one they might all have to beat in Friday's Open Benchmark 67 race.