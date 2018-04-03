Moor and Collett get six-month licences

Left: New Zealand jockey Alysha Collett. Right: Australian jockey Daniel Moor has done several stints at Kranji. He won on Skywalk and Bangkok Boy.

Two jockeys, a male and a female, will soon join the Kranji riding ranks.

The Singapore Turf Club has granted visiting jockeys' licences to Daniel Moor and Alysha Collett for six months, which will start from the day their employment pass is approved.

Licensed by Racing Victoria, Moor, 33, has been a regular short-term visitor to Singapore since last September, having scored twice, namely Skywalk in December and Bangkok Boy at his fourth and last visit at the Group 3 Fortune Bowl meeting on Feb 17.

A former leading Victorian apprentice jockey, the Warrnambool-born Moor boasts more than 700 winners in 13 years of riding, with the highlights being the Group 2 Queen Of The South Stakes, Group 2 W H Stocks Stakes, Group 3 D C McKay Stakes and Group 3 Tasmanian Derby and nine other "black type" races.

Moor has ridden 48 winners this season and sits in 20th spot on the Victorian log. He rode 66 winners in the 2016/2017 season.

The well-travelled jockey has also ridden in Malaysia, Mauritius, China and Korea and goes to scale at 50kg.

Licensed by New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing, Collett, 23, comes from a racing family.

Her parents Richard and Judy are former jockeys and now run a training stable. Her brother Jason is a successful jockey in Sydney and her cousin Samantha is the current leading jockey in New Zealand.

After quickly coming out of her time as an apprentice jockey, Collett has continued to climb through the senior riding ranks.

She has now ridden more than 350 winners in seven years of riding, including the 2016 Group 1 Zabeel Classic aboard Consensus, four at Group 2 level and 14 at Group 3 and Listed level.

Collett also had a short stint in Australia in 2012, teaming with Sydney champion trainer Chris Waller, booting home 15 metropolitan winners in Sydney.

In her first full season upon returning to New Zealand, she finished in second position on the national jockeys' premiership.

She currently sits second on 76 winners to Samantha Collett's 95 on the log. Last season, she finished runner-up with 97 wins. Collett goes to scale at 49kg.

The STC last week granted jockey Ben Melham a permit to ride at last Friday's Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint meeting.

The Australian made a dream start with his first ride - the Lee Freedman-trained Cerdan, who broke through for his first win in 24 starts.

The former champion Melbourne apprentice, who has has ridden more than 1,000 winners in 15 years, including 60 in "black type" races, was unplaced on two other mounts.