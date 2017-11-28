Moor and Pike back for more action at Kranji

Perth champion William Pike has ridden three winners at Kranji.

Australian jockeys Daniel Moor and William Pike will return to Kranji for another short-term visit after being granted permits by the Singapore Turf Club.

While Moor will ride on Friday and Sunday, Pike's licence is only for Sunday, final day of the 2017 Singapore racing season.

Sunday's meeting will feature the Group 3 Colonial Chief Stakes over the Polytrack 1,700m, the traditional last Group event held at season's end.

Licensed by Racing Victoria, Moor, 33, will be at his second Singapore visit.

He rode on Sept 29 and on Oct 1, albeit without winning.

Born in Warrnambool, Moor began his riding career in 2004, showing early promise with a third place on the 2004/2005 Victorian apprentice jockey's premiership, riding over 50 winners before going on to establish himself as one of the leading country jockeys.

Regularly booked by Kranji trainer Lee Freedman's younger brother Anthony, Moor boasts more than 700 winners to his credit.

His highlights were the Group 2 Queen Of The South Stakes, Group 2 W H Stocks Stakes, Group 3 D C McKay Stakes and Group 3 Tasmanian Derby and nine other "black type" races.

The well-travelled jockey has ridden in Malaysia, Mauritius, China and South Korea.

In the current season, Moor, who goes to scale at 50kg, has ridden 22 winners.

He rode 63 winners in the 2016/2017 season.

The Perth-based Pike will be at his fifth Kranji visit this year alone, with three of them coming at feature-race meetings.

The nine-time Perth champion jockey found one better in both the Group 1 Emirates Singapore Derby (on Lim's Samurai) and the Group 1 Dester Singapore Gold Cup (aboard Bahana).

He has managed to win three races all-up - aboard Chairman, Mr Crowe and King Of War.

Pike, who is again the runaway leader in the Perth standings, boasts more than 1,800 winners gained over 15 seasons, including five at Group 1 level, namely the Perth Cup and WA Derby twice, and one Railway Stakes, 38 at Group 2 and 3 level.

Besides Singapore, Pike did ride in Hong Kong with success in 2009 and 2012.

He goes to scale at 53kg.