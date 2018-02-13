Moor back for fourth Kranji stint

Jockey Daniel Moor will be back for yet another short stint.

The Singapore Turf Club has granted a visiting jockey's licence to the Australian to ride at Kranji this weekend, which features the Group 3 Fortune Bowl on Saturday.

This will be the 33-year-old's fourth short-term stint in Singapore.

Licensed by Racing Victoria, Moor has thus far scored one win at Kranji, aboard Skywalk at his second visit on Dec 3, final day of the 2017 Singapore racing season.

A former leading Victorian apprentice jockey, the Warrnambool-born Moor went on to become one of the leading jockeys in country Victoria.

He boasts more than 700 winners in 13 years of riding, with the highlights being the Group 2 Queen Of The South Stakes, Group 2 W H Stocks Stakes, Group 3 D C McKay Stakes and Group 3 Tasmanian Derby and nine other 'black type' races.

The well-travelled jockey has ridden in Malaysia, Mauritius, China and Korea.

Moor, who goes to scale at 50kg, has ridden 28 winners in Australia this season.

He rode 66 winners in the 2016/2017 season.