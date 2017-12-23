Moor to ride at Kranji again

Australian jockey Daniel Moor will be back for another short stint in Singapore, after having been given the green light to ride at the Jan 1 and 7 meetings.

Licensed by Racing Victoria, Moor, 33, recorded his first win at Kranji during his second visit on Dec 3, scoring aboard Skywalk.

A former leading Victorian apprentice jockey, the Warrnambool-born Moor went on to become one of the leading jockeys in Victoria.

He has won more than 700 races, including the Group 2 Queen Of The South Stakes, Group 2 W H Stocks Stakes, Group 3 D C McKay Stakes and Group 3 Tasmanian Derby.