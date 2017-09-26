Moor to ride at Kranji on Friday and Sunday

The Singapore Turf Club has granted Daniel Moor a visiting jockey's licence for the Kranji race meetings on Friday and Sunday.

Licensed by Racing Victoria, the 33-year-old Australian jockey has been booked for rides by trainer Steven Burridge on those two days.

Born in Warrnambool, Moor began his riding career in 2003 and showed plenty of promise as an apprentice jockey. He finished third in the 2004/2005 Victorian apprentice jockey's premiership, riding over 50 winners from that season and in the subsequent two seasons.

Moor, who rides a lot for Anthony Freedman, has ridden more than 700 winners, with the highlights being the Group 2 Queen Of The South Stakes, Group 2 W H Stocks Stakes, Group 3 D C McKay Stakes and Group 3 Tasmanian Derby.

Overseas, he has ridden in Malaysia, Mauritius, where he won the Group 1 Mauritius Derby in 2015, China and recently in Korea, where he rode the James Peters-trained Wimbledon in the Keeneland Korea Sprint, Seoul, on Sept 10.

Moor goes to scale at 50kg.