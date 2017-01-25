More wins in store for debut winner Rand Hedge

RACE 1 (1,900M)

(4) GIVE IT AWAY has fair Western Cape form but should run well. He is trying the Polytrack surface.

(5) MUSTANGMILLIONAIRE is in good form and is well drawn.

(6) SUNDANCE is improving and jockey Andrew Fortune will know more about him this time.

(8) LATENITEFEVER showed a lot of improvement last time out and can finish in the money.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) ALOXXI tends to lack a finish and is badly drawn but she can improve in her new yard and trying this surface.

(2) LOOKAMEE has run well on this surface in the past and can place.

(3) ROY'S BUTTERFLY can improve in her new yard.

(5) TIME TRIPPER is improving and should run a big race in this time round.

(8) BANKS HIDEAL is improving and clearly deserves respect in this line-up.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

A competitive race as the bad draw to (3) WICKED LADY JANE could play a part. WICKED LADY JANE has improved with the aid of Blinkers and can go close despite a bad draw.

(1) IRISH GREY has improved recent form at this centre and could do even better on the Polytrack.

(2) HELEN'S BAY is holding form but is badly drawn.

(4) NACRE has not been beaten far in some starts and can earn some money.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(1) AUDITORIUM is capable of better and can upset from a good draw.

(2) LADY WILLOW is badly drawn but does have the pace to get over and can be in the final shake-up.

(3) QUERA has a good draw and could contest the finish.

(4) SOVIET COSMONAUT has some good form but has a horror draw.

RACE 5 (1,300M)

(1) RAND HEDGE won his maiden on his local debut and does look like he may have more wins to come.

(2) SUPER SEATTLE returns from a lay-off but it will not be a surprise if he is fit enough to win a race like this.

(3) NILGIRI HILLS has improved in his new yard and must be considered.

(4) STIR IT UP is in good form and the yard is really going along nicely.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) QUEEN JUSTINE seems to be coming back to her best and has a winning chance.

(2) LADY LINDA has a chance for a new yard and must be considered.

(5) VAN DAM'S FORCE has not been disgraced since joining the Gavin Smith yard and can win a race like this.

(6) VICTORIA COLLEGE is capable of a lot better than her last two runs would suggest and can bounce back to winning form.

(7) CUTEY ME can place.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) OUR ICON was full of running when making his debut for trainer Alan Greeff. It was his first try of the Polytrack so he looks likely to win a few more races.

(3) FLY LIKE THE WIND is a good horse and should fight out the finish from a good draw.

(4) KILLUA CASTLE improved last time out but will need to confirm that form.

(8) MERCADO needed his local debut and could make vast improvement.