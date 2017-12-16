Moreira can win on Nice Kick

RACE 1 (1,000M)

12 HOT HOT PEPPER is at a rating where he should be able to win, especially from a favourable gate.

4 GOUTEN OF GARO disappointed on debut. He can improve drastically.

5 HAVE FUN TOGETHER has trialled nicely.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

2 GOLDINGTON HORN rattled home to finish second in his last start. The step up to 1,800m should suit.

10 GOLDEN PARTNERS has just his second run for Michael Freedman. He can fire.

3 PROUD SKY has been racing well of late and can figure.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

12 HELLO KIMBERLEY has not won since May 2015. He has drawn well and can figure in this.

7 CORRE RAPIDO ran a much-improved race last start.

5 HELEN'S CHOICE returns to Class 5 and can run a place.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

7 AASHIQUI caught the eye at the trials and looks well-primed for his debut.

5 LUCKY TIME disappointed last time out. The switch to dirt is interesting.

6 UGLY WARRIOR can progress off a strong C & D win.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

7 YOUNG LEGEND ran a solid race on debut. He will be hard to toss here.

11 PRIMERO is yet to win in Hong Kong but with Matthew Poon's claim, he should run well.

12 AMAZING STAR disappointed on debut but turned it around to win last start.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

9 NICE KICK ran well enough on debut and a step-up to 1,400m suits him too.

1 TRAVEL EMPEROR has disappointed since a strong debut win. The step up to 1,400m is a good move.

10 NOBLE STEED closed off nicely for third on debut.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

14 ENJOY LIFE has nothing to carry at a distance that should be suitable. He can win this.

8 INDIGENOUS STAR won well last start and looks to have more in hand.

2 ELECTRIC LIGHTNING has been gelded and that should help.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

5 PING HAI STAR has performed strongly in two Hong Kong starts. He gets everything to suit here.

6 GREEN ENERGY finally gets a good gate and should be a major player.

1 GRAND CHANCELLOR makes his Hong Kong debut and looks to be fairly forward.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

6 INTREPIC has form and looks interesting with the switch to dirt. He gets the nod.

3 SUPER MAN has run well in two C & D starts this term. Must be included.

11 PICK NUMBER ONE won on debut.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

4 GOOD STANDING was a well-performed three-year-old in Australia. He should be ready for his first-up assignment in Hong Kong.

2 PINGWU SPARK, faces his biggest test here but he's a leading player again.

6 DOCTOR GEOFF caught the eye on debut and looks sure to figure.