Moreira looks set to steer home Sam's Love

RACE 1 (1,800M)

9 ROCK THE TREE is racing well enough. He needs things to fall his way so that he can close over the top of these, but he might just get that here if Le Pegase can apply some pressure.

1 GOLD VELVET should be around the mark again from a good draw and must be considered.

6 WEALTHY FORTUNE should improve second-up with the step-up in trip and he should be somewhere in the finish.

5 MY GIFT was heavily supported at his first run in Class 5. A better effort is expected.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

6 NOBLE DE BOY was sent out at a short price last time out, but from a wide gate he struggled and he was diagnosed as a roarer. He is drawn to get an easier run and that could prove crucial.

8 DON'T MISS is steadily improving. From the inside gate now, he might be at a mark where he can threaten.

10 EVER STRONG is a son of Savabeel so he should want further than 1,000m, but he's still worth including.

9 PEACE COMBINATION ran well last start but will find it tougher with a wider gate.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

6 MULTIGOGO'S form may suggest he's a disappointing horse, but he has had circumstances against him at a number of his runs and still performed okay. He's drawn well again and this race isn't overly strong so he deserves another chance.

1 LEISURED FEET won very well last season but was just fair fresh. He might need another run before he is ready to fire again.

5 FORMULA GALORE should be suited by the return to Happy Valley.

10 OTOUTO is hard to catch but is nearing a win.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

6 CURLING LUXURY has run well at his last three from wide gates. Last time out, he pulled up with blood in his trachea and he was lame, so it's an effort best forgotten. He will press forward and will be in front for a long way.

1 MISTER MONTE is drawn to take a box-seat spot here. He gets down into Class 4 for the first time so expect improvement.

2 GRAND HARBOUR is honest and should be around the mark in this grade.

7 FOREVER POSH should appreciate the added trip and deserves consideration.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

11 SAM'S LOVE resumes and makes his Happy Valley debut. He has drawn well and if he has strengthened over the off-season, he should be winning very quickly off a mark of 61.

2 FANTASTIC EIGHT also makes his Happy Valley debut. The gallant gelding with the awkward action has drawn wide, but he will push on anyway so he will be in the firing line for a long way.

5 FAIRY TWINS would be on top if he drew a gate, but it is tough for him from the outside. Still, he's some hope.

10 SMART BOY deserves respect.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

1 CALIFORNIA JOY returns to Class 3 now. He may need to drop down further in the ratings but he is drawn to capitalise and he should enjoy a nice run handy to the speed.

2 BRAVE LEGEND won very well first-up, but has been only fair in two starts since. The 1,650m should suit him now and he must be considered.

12 THE SYLPH finds it hard to win but he can finish around the mark.

6 HEROIC GURU should be finishing strongly.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

11 GENEROUS HEART was backed off the map first-up and won despite an unfavourable race shape. He should be tough to beat with the lighter weight up in Class 3.

2 HARBOUR ALERT found the line nicely from midfield last time out. He's drawn better here so can run well again.

8 DOLLAR REWARD finished sixth in that same race, making okay ground late. He's a chance.

6 TRIUMPHANT JEWEL is one to throw in at big odds.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

12 STARLIGHT is racing in great heart, winning his last three in a row and four of his last five. He gets up to Class 2 now, but given his efforts of late, he should be well suited with just 114 pounds to carry.

5 SUPER TURBO is a model of consistency. He took some time to hit his straps last season, but he looks further forward this time around and so can find form quickly.

7 CALIFORNIA WHIP creates interest at his Happy Valley debut, even with the step back to 1,200m.

11 SPOTLIGHT DREAM is next best.