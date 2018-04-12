Moreira to ride in Sydney

Current Hong Kong champion jockey Joao Moreira has been offered rides at the two big races at the Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney on Saturday.

Moreira will partner Success Days in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes and Japanese raider, Prestwick, in the Sydney Cup. Both are Group One races.

The Queen Elizabeth Stakes, a 2,000m event and the richest Weight For Age (WFA) race in Australia, has a prize purse of A$4m (S$4.06m) while the Sydney Cup is a A$2m affair.

While super horse Winx will be strutting his stuff and looks the odds-on winner in the QE II Stakes, Moreira's mount Success Days is being viewed as the roughie in the race.

The Sydney Cup is the only 3,200m race held at Randwick each year.