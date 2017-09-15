Morethanthat looks a standout in Race 5

RACE 1 (1,200M)

A competitive maiden plate to start off this meeting.

(1) NO GREEN STARS disappointed last time out but could finish in the money.

(7) BERRY PUNCH made her debut against winners and was not disgraced.

Stable companion (8) NICOLE has stable jockey Greg Cheyne in the irons so does deserve respect.

(9) KLAWERKATE is well drawn and should contest the finish once again.

Watch (11) GODDESS AURELIA.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

A competitive Novice Plate. If the handicapper has his sums correct then (1) BUCK EYE will need to improve a few lengths to win this race.

That applies to (2) HEIR TO RICHES as well.

(3) WARRIOR POET is not best weighted but could be the right one over this course and distance.

(4) HANDSOME HENRY and (5) RULE THE WORLD make their debuts for new trainers and can be considered.

Watch (6) GOLDEN SHAMROCK.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) DOUBLE HAPPINESS returns from a break but could win this if fully fit.

(2) FLAMINGO VLEI has been a disappointment but does get blinkers for the first time. Will be in the firing line.

(3) EQUESTRIS is battling to get out of the maiden ranks and is badly drawn but should contest the finish once again.

(10) GIOVANNA has a bad draw to overcome but is not out of it.

(11) GITANGO TONIGHT was very disappointing last time out. Must be given another chance.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(1) ALL THE BIDS likes this course and distance and should be in the shake-up once again.

(2) OLYMPIC POWER was a bit unlucky in that he only ran on when the race was already won last time out. If given a more aggressive ride he could win this race.

(3) CAPTAIN'S VISTA is likely to run another honest race.

(7) COLONEL BLUFF took a long time to shed his maiden tag but could improve further.

RACE 5 (2,200M)

(1) MORETHANTHAT has won three of her four starts since coming to the Eastern Cape and there is nothing in this field that should scare her. She did receive six points for her most recent win which was done with the minimum of fuss. She could be the banker bet for the night's racing.

(2) CHIT CHAT has not won for some time but should be in the final shake-up.

(3) RUSSIAN STAR could improve.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) SECRET WARNING makes his local debut and will definitely be right up there at the business end of things.

(2) ZIP LINE is a bit unreliable but could earn another stake cheque.

(3) VARSITY CUP has won his last two starts but those wins were over 1,000m.

(7) TROUBLE MAKER is well drawn and could finish in the money.

(8) WIND SINGER makes her local debut.

(9) ARCTIC BLAST and (10) LE HARVE are both in good form and could be candidates for those novelty bets.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) VILLA DEL LARGO is capable of better than his last run would suggest and could finish in the money.

(2) GOGETTHESHERIFF loves this surface but has been a problem to jump on terms with the field.

(3) SIR DUKE may have needed his latest start and should make a bold bid. One for the adventurous.

(4) VOUS ET VAR may have been given too much to do last time out and could do better this time.

(6) MIRACLE BUREAU has been working well and can place.