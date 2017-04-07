Mosse back in France

French jockey Gerald Mosse (above) has already left Singapore after deciding not to extend his short-term licence.

The 50-year-old veteran jockey did not waste time in getting back to business on his home turf in France as he rode a winner in his very first ride back last Friday.

Mosse scored at Maisons-Laffitte on a horse called Don't Hesitate for one of his stalwart supporters Francois Doumen, whom Singapore racegoers will remember as Jim And Tonic's trainer.

Jim And Tonic finished runner-up twice in the now-defunct International Group 1 Singapore Airlines International Cup over 2,000m at its inaugural edition in 2000 and the following year. On both occasions, he was ridden by Mosse.

Mosse ended his short Kranji stint with 11 wins from 123 rides.