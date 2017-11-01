Most Beautiful is looking pretty smashing

RACE 1 (1,200M)

11 RAINBOW GOLD is still a maiden after 14 starts. However, his two placings have come over this course and distance and, with a light weight in the cellar grade, he can break through.

2 A FAST ONE won well over this course and distance in February. If he can get onto a firmer dirt surface, he will be right in the mix.

10 ORIENTAL FANTASIA and 5 HAPPY SOUND will both be on pace, but given speed can carry on this track, both must be included in all exotics.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

4 SILLY BUDDIES is a shadow of the horse he once appeared, but over this course and distance back in Class 4, he deserves plenty of respect. Can win this.

10 STARTLING POWER won three races with Joao Moreira aboard in late 2014 and early 2015, but the Magic Man has only been in the saddle once since, while the Domesday gelding has not won again. He has dropped 36 points from his career peak and looks ready to win soon, although he is drawn awkwardly here.

3 HEARTS KEEPER is always a chance in these races, while 11 ROCHFORD can improve and should be thereabouts at the finish.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

2 GREAT TOPLIGHT has been crying out for the mile this preparation. He finally gets it here with another drop into Class 5, and despite the awkward outside gate, he looks set to score his first win since May 2016 with Matthew Poon in the plate.

12 HAPPY FRIENDSHIP has run well in two starts for Michael Freedman. He has won twice on the dirt and is at a mark where he should win again soon.

7 EQUITY DOCTRINE has drawn poorly but is still a chance.

13 DIGITAL PIONEER is worth including in exotics. He has the form to run well.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

11 CONFUCIUS SPIRIT was okay at his first run for Frankie Lor. Back onto the dirt from a good draw, he can improve second-up. A good eachway proposition.

6 BEEKELY was suited by the track last time out but still ran gamely for second. He can stick around once again. Couple him with 11 for a forecast bet.

9 NICE FANDANGO is worth including with the addition of blinkers, as he looks to have ability but just isn't putting it all in.

8 RESPECT should improve at his second run back, especially switching from the straight to the dirt.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

1 GRAN MASTER has been just fair in two starts back, despite a win and a third. He looks like he would be better suited up in grade with a light weight, but this race is not strong and he can gain his Class 3 ticket here.

12 IMPERIAL CONCORDE would be on top if he had drawn a better gate. Still, he's a danger.

9 SURE PEACE's last run must be ignored, due to gear issues, and he is a chance.

13 FIVE STARS AGENT can stick around for a minor placing.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

10 MOST BEAUTIFUL is at a place in the ratings where a win is near, and with Joao Moreira aboard from gate four, this looks his best chance yet.

5 MYTHICAL EMPEROR is not overly reliable but he is tough to run down when rolling on the lead. Those types tend to be well-suited on dirt and he has trialled terrific on the surface, so he will be hardest to beat.

1 HIT THE BID will likely be near him on speed, and at his first run for Michael Freedman, he's some chance.

6 BIG TIME BABY is next best.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

6 KHAKI has run well enough in two starts over the 1,200m on this surface. He now steps up to the 1650m, which remains some query, but from the inside gate he is worth chancing.

8 TURIN PEARL is a two-time course and distance winner. He is getting older now, but with Dylan Mo's seven-pound claim, he gets in well again and should be around the mark.

14 STAR SUPERIOR weakened over this course and distance the one time he attempted it, but now he is in good form and deserves a chance.

5 MAMBO ROCK can run well fresh.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

9 CLASSIC EMPEROR has such a strong dirt pedigree - by Medaglia d'Oro out of stakes-placed Worship The Moon - that it's hard to believe it's his first attempt on the surface at start 26. He is racing well and should get into an ideal spot from gate four. He'll be hard to beat.

6 DIVINE BOY won very well last time out, although he was flattered somewhat by the race shape. Still, he shapes as a chance again.

5 FRIENDS OF KA YING is honest and should be around the mark, while 4 PEOPLE'S KNIGHT is a chance back on dirt.