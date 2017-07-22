Mr Luck gets nose in front of Red Dawn

Mr Luck (No. 5) pokes his nose ahead of Red Dawn in last night's main event.

It was the main event of the night and it certainly lived up to the billing when two horses dived at the line together, while another two did the same for third placing a length behind.

The Desmond Koh-trained $91 outsider MR LUCK got the verdict in yesterday's $80,000 Class 3 event over the Polytrack 1,200m by a nose from Red Dawn, with the $13 favourite Anonymous third by a short head from Himalaya Dragon.

It was Mr Luck's first success over 1,200m, having scored his four previous victories over 1,000m. His win last night ended a seven-race losing sequence.

Flak Jacket led on settling, by a length from newcomer Dan The Man and Justice Day. Another length away came Anonymous on the rails, Red Dawn in centre and Mr Luck wide.

Flak Jacket led into the straight from Justice Day. Red Dawn and Mr Luck moved up to challenge. Anonymous was peeled to the outside for his run.

Justice Day, Red Dawn and Mr Luck joined Flak Jacket at the 300m mark to make it four across the track. Anonymous gave chase on the outside.

Red Dawn and Mr Luck went ahead shortly after the 200m and fought all the way to the post and a photo-finish print was needed to separate them.

Winning rider, CC Wong, said they have tried to sit, relax and come home with Mr Luck but it didn't work.

"So I just let him roll and run to the line which is better for the horse," said the leading rookie.

"I didn't want to hold him back even though I was caught wide. I just let him go where he was comfortable and he ran on strongly."