Much-improved Martha's Vinyard can win Race 3

RACE 1 (1,200M)

Mike De Kock has two strong contenders in (1) ALFOLK and (2) MUJALLAD. They both look to be maturing nicely and should fight it out.

(8) SO VAR has been close up in both starts to date and could get into the trifecta.

(4) WHORLY WHORLY and newcomer (11) ZERODARKTHIRTY could be tossed into the "novelties".

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) FISH RIVER showed vast improvement in her second start and is still on the upgrade She is coupled with first-timer (5) SILVER THURSDAY - so watch the betting.

Stable companions (3) STAR PROFILE and (2) OUTLANDER have beaten each other but either could get into the action.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(7) MARTHA'S VINYARD was run out of it late when backed on debut. She should come on heaps and could be the one to beat.

Close behind her then was (4) MOMENT TO SHINE who is improving nicely and stablemate (10) SECRETS AND LIES who will come on.

(2) OMO POWER has an outside draw and (1) STREET LIFE shouldn't be far behind.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) SUBTLE FORCE showed improvement in blinkers when narrowly beaten.

(3) CINNAMON SLEW found all sorts of problems in the same race and forms a strong back-up.

(10) FRONT CLUB was well beaten on debut but can turn it around with (5) ROBERTA'S PASSION and (4) I AM TITANIUM.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(14) PHILLYDELPHIA needed her last outing and if she behaves at the start could win this.

(1) JET SAILOR is doing a lot better now and could get into the picture.

(2) SINGASWEWIN and (3) AMBER FLASH race before this, the form of which must be monitored.

(13) NAAFER must come into the reckoning. Watch the tote.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(5) FAVOUR'S PRIDE flew up late when just failing last time. With the same pilot aboard could win.

(1) SILVER CLASS returned to form last time and will be coming at them.

(7) SHIVERING SEA is honest but should get close to (3) SECRET STAR, (4) INYANGA and (8) HONOLUA BAY on recent form.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(8) MACHISMO has been sparingly raced. He needed his last run, starts slowly but should be in the shake-up in that dash to the line.

(7) GOLDEN MAN always does his best and will be coming late.

(5) REFUGE needed his last outing and could get involved in the finish.

(4) AL AZRAQ needs to get it right.