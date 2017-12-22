Much-improved Seattle Splendour can take Race 1

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(4) SEATTLE SPLENDOUR looked much improved when third in her latest start and does have a winning chance.

(1) KLAWERKATE was not disgraced last time out when close behind the winner. She could do a lot better this time.

(2) SEATTLE LILY is holding her form and should run well from a good draw.

(3) PROFS PET could be in the battle for a stake cheque.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(3) PICK AGAIN tried hard last time out and should run very well in this race.

(11) NICOLE can win.

(1) PEG OF ZEUS makes her debut for trainer Yvette Bremner and can improve.

(2) DON'T LET ME DOWN was outpaced last start but is likely to do better this time.

(6) VICTORIOUS ROCHELE takes the trip from Flamingo Park and is in good form and might place.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(3) SHINE LIKE A STAR should run well in a race like this.

(10) BRAVE NATION is coming back to form and must be respected.

(4) ARMSTRONG'S BOY is well drawn and has a winning chance.

(5) FAKE NEWS seems to like this surface and is not out of it.

(1) SO ENCHANTING could be better than her last run would suggest and she could earn some money.

(8) IMPRESSIONIST does deserve consideration.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(10) GRIZABELL can win.

(3) GINGER ROSE is in good form and should run another creditable race.

(1) QUEENS CHAPEL is capable of doing better and can pop up and win if in the mood.

(2) SOCKITTOME was close-up in her latest start and is not out of it.

(5) MISCHIEVIOUS should be in the shake-up.

(8) IMPERIAL CHESTNUT is likely to do better this time.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(3) LET'S GO GET IT ran on well last time out, so must be considered.

(4) RUBY DUCHESS has not won for some time but her last two runs did suggest it could come soon.

(8) GITANGO TONIGHT looked very dangerous last time out but was out-run late.

(2) MISS HYDE is capable of winning a race like this.

(1) MINDS EYE likes this surface, so should run well again.

(9) PIERA and (10) MARCH AFFAIR won their last starts and go on with it.

RACE 6 (1,900M)

(9) GOLDEN SHAMROCK ran well behind Plado, who has won again.

(1) CAT IN COMMAND likes this surface and has a winning chance despite giving weight to most of his rivals.

(2) JEREMY has a winning chance if showing his best side.

(3) DESERT CHIEF won a nice race last start and it will not be a surprise were he to follow up.

RACE 7 (1,300M)

(5) ON THAT NOTE has a winning chance.

(7) RIPPIT WHIPPET can win a race like this, so can (8) ZAIDA.

(1) ZANZIBAR BEAT seems to find it hard to win but is in good form and can earn some money.

(3) SILVA KEY is capable of better than what she showed last time out.

(4) INSINYA won a maiden race last time out and will need to do more to win this.

RACE 8 (1,300M)

(7) MERITOCRACY can win this race.

(4) GRAZIA did well last time out and must have a winning chance.

(6) JOKING DICE is in fine form and could be in the shake-up.

(1) CLOSE TO MY HEART is improving and got out of the maiden ranks last time out.

(2) BRING ME MORE is capable of doing a lot better than her last run would suggest.

(3) SEATTLE SOLACE is unreliable but is not out of it.