Murphy all the way aboard Yo-Yo Da

Jockey Neil Callan's Irish compatriot Oisin Murphy, notched the third win of his short winter contract when making all aboard YO-YO DA in Race 4 on Thursday night.

Horse and rider made it two from two together, having teamed up to score at the course and distance at the end of last month.

Thursday night's one-length win in the Class 4 Jupiter Handicap over 1,200m, ahead of runner-up Pakistan Baby, took trainers' premiership leader Chris So's tally for the season to 26 winners.

"The only worry I had before the race was the draw (eight) but the horse was so calm today. He jumped out, got there and slowed down straight away once he got the lead. Oisin did a good job, he's a very good jockey," said So.

"This horse runs well when he's around this rating but, a couple of times, he just had no luck with outside draws. But now he's got two wins in a row, he'll go up again in the ratings and it's hard to say how he'll cope with that.

"But, if he retains his form, he'll go close.

"He's a really happy horse right now, even the jockey said he jumped, settled easily on the lead and then was willing when he asked him to go again."