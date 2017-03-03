Muscular Captain can call the shots

MUSCULAR CAPTAIN has been running so consistently well that he, with luck, should be winning tonight's Class 4 Div 1 event over 1,400m in Race 3.

For the record, the Alwin Tan-trained three-year-old has finished out of the first three only three times from nine starts, winning once impressively. This underlines his honesty and consistency.

His 2017 campaign has yielded the 3-1-3-2 form figure in four starts and, on his sizzling gallop on Tuesday morning, he looks the one to beat. Moreover, the chestnut New Zealand-bred will be carrying only 51.5kg - his lightest load so far.

He shouldered 53kg when he won over 1,600m in a swift 1min 35.62sec three starts back on Jan 15 and carried the same weight in his last outing on Feb 12, when he finished a length second to Lucky Lincoln with a late charge over tonight's 1,400m trip.

Although he is drawn a bit wide, he should move up into a handy spot before letting down in the straight.

His main threats are Ocean De Lago and Zeus Warrior.

Trained by Stephen Gray, Ocean De Lago is resuming fresh from a spell. The one-time winner from three starts has had two trials for his comeback and he looked well in both although he did not win.

Zeus Warrior has run three decent races for two fourths and a smack-up sixth - all over the 1,400m - since he relocated from Malaysia.

The Theo Kieser-trained runner will also benefit from the drop in weight to 53kg, compared to 54.5kg, 55.5kg and 58kg in his last three starts.

Of course, the night's other top bet is DEBT COLLECTOR in Race 6, the Open Stakes event over 1,600m.

The Cliff Brown-trained reigning Horse of the Year looks a cut above his rivals, even if he is conceding weight all round.

The eight-time winner, three in Group 1, is even considered good enough to be nominated for the Dubai Turf on Dubai World Cup Night on March 25.