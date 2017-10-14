Mutawaary should relish the longer trip in Race 4

RACE 2 (2,600M)

(5) DALLEY runs well here and has the form to score her fifth victory. However, she takes on relatively unknown (3) CAVALLERIA, who easily beat a moderate maiden field last time out and will be suited to the distance.

(4) ANGELIC APPEAL and (1) ALWAYS A LADY try the marathon distance and, with (2) PARISIENNE CHIC as well as (6) A P'S LILY, could get into the money.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(9) ANNIE THE GREAT ran a bit below best in her second start but is now back over this course and distance and could get into the action.

(1) AEROBATIC has been consistently close-up and shouldn't be far off again.

(2) OF THE MOON, (6) KUTAMBA and (8) HIGH EMOTION could make the frame.

Watch the first-timers, especially (13) FLOWERSFROMABROOK.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(6) MUTAWAARY is having his third run after a rest and a gelding operation, and should appreciate the longer distance.

(7) PLUCKY PLUNDERER showed marked improvement when tried over this trip and should be in the shake-up.

(4) WOLVES OF WINTER should be at peak fitness and the trip should suit.

(3) MISTER LISTER and (2) SEA LORD could place.

Watch newcomer (5) COLLEGIATE.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(4) KILRAIN has come well in his new surroundings and should be thereabouts.

Rejuvenated (8) KILLUA CASTLE and (1) BANKABLE TEDDY showed their well being and are looking to follow up.

(3) TOP SHOT is never far off and won his only try over this track and trip.

(7) AMSTERDAM should get closer to (1) BANKABLE TEDDY on 2kg better terms.

(5) HIDDEN AGENDA has won over this trip.

RACE 6 (1,450M)

(6) FLYING FREE just needed his last run. He finished alongside (7) HAKEEM before that and the two could fight it out.

(3) BROADWAY TRIP has won both his starts and could remain unbeaten.

(10) GALACTIC WARRIOR beat a weak field easily but has the come-on look.

(2) PUGET SOUND has ability but has the worst of the draw.

(5) WARRIOR'S REST holds the advantage over (1) SEA KING on their recent meeting.

RACE 7 (1,450M)

(4) SILVER THURSDAY needed her last outing and should be ready for this.

Stable companion (7) ONLY TO WIN was slightly disappointing last time out but meets (2) DAME KELLY on 6kg better terms for a five-length difference.

(1) AURELIA COTTA needed her last outing and could get back to her best here.

(3) LET IT FLOW is highly thought of and must be respected.

(6) VARSITY GIRL and (9) RAVEN GIRL impressed on debut.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(10) SHUKAMISA is in form and should take a power of beating with a handy weight.

(2) BRAZUCA comes off a rest and, if nearly ready, should be in the shake-up.

Stablemate (4) IRISH PRIDE is unbeaten over this course and distance.

(7) ROMI'S BOY has a chance if he sees out the mile.

(6) BANNER HILL obviously needs further but expect a good showing now fresh.

(3) LIEGE has ability but needs to produce.