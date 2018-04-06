My Horse and Zac Kasa hard to beat

My Horse dead-heating with Safeer (No. 4) on March 2 and his form suggests that he will be the one to catch in Race 5 tonight.

It pays to follow honest and genuine horses and two that fit the bill are My Horse and Zac Kasa.

Trained by Alwin Tan, My Horse has hit a bright patch and will be hard to beat in tonight's Race 5, the Class 4 Premier event over the Poly 1,100m.

Last time out on March 2, the four-year-old looked like he was heading for a back-to-back success but outsider Best Wishes was in better galloping mood, beating him by a length over the Poly 1,000m.

A run previous on March 2, My Horse fought a titanic battle with Safeer in the straight. Both refused to yield and finished deadlocked at the winning post to share the top prize.

That was over the Poly 1,100m and the second time he has won over the trip. His other victory was over the 1,000m.

My Horse did a winning gallop on Tuesday morning and should come out tops against only eight rivals tonight.

The Cliff Brown-trained Zac Kasa also impressed in his hit-out the same morning with regular jockey Michael Rodd astride.

The speedy grey, too, should prove hard to catch in Sunday's final of nine races, the Class 4 Premier event over the Poly 1,200m.

When he scored an emphatic all-the-way victory over 1,200m two starts back on March 4, both Brown and Rodd hailed Zac Kasa as a horse with a bright future.

Zac Kasa came out three weeks later and tried to make all the running again over the same distance but the kamikaze pace he set tired him out, resulting in Lord O'Reilly getting up to push him to second placing.

Rodd is not about to make the same mistake, so watch out.