Mythical Emperor looks hard to topple in Race 8

RACE 1 (1,000M)

7 AMAZING STAR has looked to have potential from his two trials, including an effort around highly rated gallopers Nothingilikemore and Thewizardofoz last week. He has been rushed to the races, but Chris So has a good record with these types and this race is not strong.

6 ALCARI has also looked good in the mornings and looms as the biggest threat.

9 LUCKY LUCKY has talent but is still so green. This is his most suitable assignment yet, however, and he does have fitness on his side.

2 EMPIRE OF PATCH can show up on debut.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

4 AMRITSARIA didn't handle the dirt last time out but his run before that was sound, and he should appreciate the 2,000m trip now. With luck in running, he can snare his first victory.

8 TELEPHATIA does not win out of turn. In fact, it has been two-and-a-half years since he graced the winners' circle. However, this race looks suitable and he is a winning chance.

5 FUN MANAGER is nearing a win and should get a nice run in transit.

3 ROCK THE TREE is always a chance in these races.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

12 MULTIGOGO raced fiercely in front under Joao Moreira last start. Tony Cruz has taken the blinkers off, so maybe Matthew Poon will have better luck settling him. If so, he looks hard to beat with the light impost.

5 E MASTER debuts here after a solid preparation. It is not a strong race and he can figure at his first start.

6 LOOK ERAS maps well and with the right run, he can get into the finish.

3 AMBITIOUS HEART performed poorly first-up but the return to 1,200m might prove smart, especially if he goes back from gate 12.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

1 REAL DEAL makes his Class 5 debut. He trialled well with the crossover noseband and blinkers applied, before a moderate trial without the gear last week. Zac Purton has done a lot of work with the horse and can steer him to his first victory.

7 ENCHANTED FEELING ran well on opening day and he only needs to hold that form to figure.

12 WINNER ST PAUL'S makes his debut for Frankie Lor and is on a mark where he should have plenty in hand.

5 HAPPY SOUND has fitness on his side and can place.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

7 ROYALE ELEGANCE has the blinkers removed at his second start for Frankie Lor. If he is able to find his best form, he can win off his current mark.

2 ENDEARING won nicely at his first run for Michael Freedman. He looks to have more in hand and should be in the mix again.

1 PRESIDENTPARAMOUNT has not run in Class 4 in two-and-a-half-years. He's needed the class drop but can sneak into the placings now he's there.

6 AMBITIOUS PINS is unreliable but has ability on his day.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

1 BEAUTY WAY has his first Class 3 start with Matthew Poon in the saddle. If he has continued to acclimatise over the off-season, he can figure here, especially if Poon can get him into a pace-tracking spot.

8 TOP ACT has dropped plenty in the ratings since his last win in the Group 3 Ladies' Purse almost two years ago. He has his first start for Michael Freedman and can pop up fresh.

6 RATTAN won nicely on opening day and should appreciate the step up to 1,600m. He's a chance again.

2 WINWIN RUBY can figure.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

2 TOP ACE had an injury-interrupted season but looked to be nearing a win. This race looks suitable back down in Class 4 and, with a nice run from gate 4, he can score a long-awaited victory.

1 GRAN MASTER should be able to make his presence felt in Class 3 in time. He has to carry 133 pounds (60.45kg) but he can figure.

3 NAMJONG INVINCIBLE is unreliable but he has talent if he gets things to suit.

5 ELUSIVE STATE can push forward from gate 12 and can stick on for a placing under Matthew Poon.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

8 MYTHICAL EMPEROR ran well for second behind last weekend's Class 2 winner Pingwu Spark and has since trialled well again. He will be on speed and hard to run down.

3 FANTASTIC EIGHT is another free-bowling type who will likely find himself up outside the leader. He's still learning but is no doubt honest.

5 HAIR TRIGGER has drawn wide but he will go back anyway and will be ready to capitalise if they go too hard out in front.

6 SUPERPOWER will be improved for his second start.

RACE 9 (1,650M)

3 GONNA RUN has never placed on dirt but he has run some nice races. He was a third-up winner last preparation and he should get a good run.

2 DIVINE BOY looks to be near a win, even if his best distance still remains a mystery. Moreira, the only jockey to win on him in HK, jumps back aboard for the first time in almost two years.

5 WILLIE WAY is unbeaten over this course and distance but this is a tough test.

9 ULTIMATE GLORY is a place chance.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

13 FIFTY FIFTY won first-up in nice style. He steps up into Class 2 now and the light weight, coupled with the step- up to 1,400m, should see him go back-to-back.

7 SUPER LIFELINE has not won for three-and-a-half years but is at a mark where he should be able to win again.

2 SIMPLY INVINCIBLE is still high up in the ratings but coming in fresh, he is a chance with Matthew Poon's claim.

1 RACING SUPERNOVA will be around the mark.