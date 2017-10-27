Napoli back in pole position

Napoli reclaimed top spot in Serie A yesterday morning (Singapore time) with a 3-2 away win over Genoa, after Inter Milan had provisionally moved top with a 3-2 win over Sampdoria a day earlier.

Juventus remain third a point behind Inter after a 4-1 win over SPAL in Turin, with Lazio staying in joint-third alongside the champions following a 2-1 win at Bologna.

Roma beat Crotone 1-0 via a Diego Perotti penalty to claim fifth spot.