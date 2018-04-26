Nepean groomed for the Derby

A textbook frontrunning ride from jockey Matthew Kellady aboard Nepean kept the Shane Baertschiger yard going great guns on Tuesday night.

Baertschiger's No 2 stable rider had the Roman Emperor four-year-old out in a flash from his outermost alley in the $80,000 Class 3 race over 1,600m.

Kellady then allowed Nepean to slide across onto the aluminium before he dropped the engine down to idle mode mid-race.

That halfway manoeuvre saw Ottawa (Ryan Curatolo) and the chasing pack gain on the leader, but they were soon left cranking through their gears when Kellady decided to pull clear at the 300m mark.

Under hands and heels riding, Nepean bounded away. Ottawa and Magic City (Vlad Duric) kept grinding on boldly but had to settle for second and third place respectively, a neck apart, and just under two lengths off the $38 winner.

With that one win for the night, Baertschiger keeps breathing down current leader Michael Clements' neck, one winner behind.

On the night, Clements also won one race with longshot El Chapo.

PERFECTION UP

"Nepean got away with murder with the cheap sectionals he had early. Matt (Kellady) also rated him to perfection up front," said Baertschiger.

"I have two jockeys (the other one is No 1 stable jockey John Powell) who get their sectionals in both trackwork and races spot-on. It's good to have jockeys who know their times.

"This horse was stepping up in class (from Class 4 Premier to Class 3), but he showed good form in Sydney, and I was quite confident he could measure up. He is on his way towards the Derby."

The Group 1 Emirates Singapore Derby over 1,800m is the third and final Leg of the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge. It will be run on July 15.

Whichever course of action is plotted for Nepean, Kellady would rather leave it to his trainer, but he sure knew which direction to steer him in Tuesday's contest.

"Horses like him do it easy for you. He pinged the gates and dictated the race," said the Ipoh-born jockey.

"I was always in control of the race. He found plenty in the straight, I didn't have to use the whip.

"There is still plenty of room for improvement left in him. How far he will go, we will see."

In five starts, Nepean has already brought up two wins, one second and one third at Kranji for stakes money fast approaching the $100,000 mark for the MA Racing Stable.

In Sydney, where he was prepared by James Cummings, Nepean won one race at Randwick over 1,400m and was placed once in four starts for stakes earnings worth A$46,000.