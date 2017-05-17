New Fort looks good for a hat-trick

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(4) FILIPPO who lost two lengths at the start and finished merely 0.50 lengths behind Procal Harum looks promising and could prove the right pick.

(3) CAPTAIN AND MASTER tired late on debut and was subject to greenness, he'll run better now.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

Of the raced runners, (12) TOLTEC can be backed with some confidence.

(10) OPERA ROYAL ran a decent race on debut. With Richard Fourie in the irons could be the joker in the pack.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(2) CAT'S LEGACY made up tremendous ground to snatch a win on debut, Delpech takes the ride and could go back to back here.

(3) PACK LEADER kept true to his name on debut when winning from the front. If that run is anything to go by, he could be the one to beat.

(1) CAPTAIN'S CHARM, (4) ROYAL EXPLORER, (8) STORM RACER and (9) THE BYZANTINE could earn minor money.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

A number of runners have a valid shout for the top honours. (11) ROSE HILL has finished second in all three of her starts, could fourth time be the charm?

(14) VARGRAVES found backing on debut when running on extremely late for third, she'll be a massive runner with Marcus in the irons.

(10) KATEECADOR ran ahead of (14) VARGRAVES last time so shouldn't be far back.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) OLIVER QUEEN is the best handicapped runner in the race however, he doesn't really have the form to back this up.

(9) AWESOME ANGEL ONE surprised many in his second run when narrowly defeated, he could go one better.

On paper (11) NOBLE DUKE should be the one to beat, he ran a good debut and could be the right pick.

Watch newbies (10) LUCIUS FOX and (12) ON THAT BOULEVARD.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(1) NEW FORT is in hot pursuit of a hat-trick. He's shown a liking for the track and could be one to follow.

(3) CALABASH hasn't run out of the money over his last six starts and this doesn't look like changing anytime soon.

(4) ONE MAN SHOW is another that's ultra-consistent so warrants a mention.

(5) TECHNO CAPTAIN is well drawn and well weighted, could be the value here.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

A number of runners in this race have had lengthy rests which could make an assessment difficult to conduct considering fitness could play a big part.

(5) GYRE however will come in to this in fine fettle, he's dominated Cape Town for a while and looks well clear at doing the same here.

(8) ROMAN EMPEROR impressed last time, should go close.

(4) THE GREAT ONE and (3) LAST WINTER can earn.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

Another tough race. (4) DARK MOON RISING is yet to run out of the money. He was hampered last time in running, if all goes well could be returning to winning ways.

(7) DANTE'S LEGACY is never far off them past the post, expect another honest run.

(14) STORM OUTGOING reunites with Marcus, he loves the 1,600m trip and could be a massive runner.

(8) DANCE OFF and (11) PEGGY'S DREAM can pop up late.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

As the curtain closer, this could be a very competitive race with a large field.

(1) TROPICAL BLOW is better than her recent form suggests and could win this.

(2) BLAZING WINTER is making her track debut. With Delpech up should be given every chance.

(3) LOVE LYRIC needed her last run.

(7) JUST POSITIVE and (6) CAPTAINS MOLL could be the two to fight out the finish.

(5) SINGH IS KING can earn.