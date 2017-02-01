New man set to lead Turf Club

Mr Chong Boo Ching will be appointed President and Chief Executive (P&CE) of Singapore Turf Club with effect from March 1, succeeding Mr Yu Pang Fey who has been with the Club for more than 28 years.

Mr Yu joined Singapore Turf Club in 1988 as Deputy General Manager and was promoted in 1991 to lead the Club.

Mr Yu's leadership and guidance were instrumental in developing Singapore Turf Club into one of the world's leading horse racing jurisdictions today.

The Club, under Mr Yu's leadership, introduced Off-Course betting premises and Telebet account services in 1995 to counter illegal betting.

In 1999, the Singapore Racecourse moved from Bukit Timah to a new complex in Kranji, where Singapore Racing continued to grow and develop into a premier racing jurisdiction on the world stage.

SINGAPORE QUALITY CLASS AND SERVICE CLASS CERTIFICATIONS

In 2014, Mr Yu led Singapore Turf Club to achieve the Singapore Quality Class and Service Class certifications.

The two national awards were endorsements of the Club's continual pursuit of business excellence.

The Club also went through a rigorous process of applying for and successfully attaining an exempt operator licence under the Remote Gambling Act in November 2016, which allows the Club to offer online and mobile wagering.

Mr Chong joined Singapore Turf Club as P&CE Designate in Jan 2017, and will take up the key leadership role of P&CE effective March 1 to lead the Club on its next lap.

Prior to joining Singapore Turf Club, Mr Chong was with Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), before rising up the ranks in DuPont over a career span of 26 years to become the president of DuPont Titanium Technologies.

He was the first Asian to lead a DuPont global business entity and the only global business President based in Asia Pacific.

His illustrious career with DuPont had given him much exposure to a wide spectrum of business management roles in the United States, China and Singapore.