Newcomer Filibuster and Athena tease the boys

One was a barrier rogue making her debut and the other consistent without the winning luck.

Although they were the only female runners in their races at Kranji last night, the Cliff Brown-trained pair of Filibuster and Athena shamed the boys with smart victories in Races 2 and 4 respectively.

Brown completed a treble with Gold Crown in the last race.

Ridden by three-time Singapore champion jockey Manoel Nunes, Filibuster crossed in quickly from her outer-most barrier to lead by two lengths from Make U Famous, Destroyer Eclipse, Crown Gift and the $9 favourite Sattar, who was trapped four wide.

The three-year-old Australian-bred filly was on her lonesome on straightening and then coasted to a three-and-a-half-length win in the Restricted Maiden race over the Polytrack 1,100m in a swift 1min 04.89sec.

The patience and perseverance by all concerned, including the two Singapore Turf Club starters, John Pepe and Damien Kinninmont, in schooling the newbie had paid off.

Filibuster, who started second-favourite and paid $19 for a win, had proven to be a headache with her bad barrier manners since she started training five months ago.

The trial winner was to make her debut on Aug 13 but got fractious in her stalls and got cast.

Brown said that Filibuster had always shown ability but had been "a very naughty girl".

In Athena's case, the four-year-old New Zealand-bred mare had 10 previous starts and missed the board only once. She collected three seconds, four thirds and two fourths.

So her win yesterday was deserving and it came as no surprise after showing good trackform which was headlined in The New Paper on Wednesday.

Also drawn wide in gate 11, apprentice I Amirul got Athena up to sit behind Northern Sun and New Sensation.

Amirul made his move turning for home and steered Athena to the front on straightening. From there, it was evident the $28 third fancy was going to shed her maiden status.