Newcomer Made In China catches the eye in trial
China Horse Club's newcomer MADE IN CHINA is a horse to follow, judging by his runaway trial victory at Kranji yesterday morning.
Ridden by jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim, the James Peters-trained three-year-old showed good speed and had the trial won at the top of the straight. He was so detached from the field that A'Isisuhairi had to look back a few times to see what was happening.
Race commentator Matthew Jones said there was a lot to like about Made in China who is a maiden with only 50 rating points. How true.
TRIAL 1 (TEST)
1 Made In China * (K A'Isisuhairi) newcomer
2 Phan Nee Star (Z Zuriman) blinkers
3 Happy Buffalo (M Roddd) 1,000m/blinkers
4 Southern Spur (V Duric) newcomer
5 Dragon Ruby (D Beasley) pacifier
6 Ready To Rock (G Boss) blinkers
Margins and time: 6¼, 1½, hd, 3¾, 4½ (1min 00.40sec)
TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)
1 Lucky Giant * (A'Isisuhairi)
2 Keep Spinning * (CC Wong)
3 Seed Of Speed * (Y Salim)
4 Elite Excalibur * (Rodd)
5 Jelly Bean (J Powell)
6 Eastern Mate
7 Darci Charmer (M Nunes)
8 Wonderful Era (A Munro)
9 Tales Of Summer (K Nuh)
Margins and time: ½, ½, ¾, 2¼, ½, 2, 6¾, 9 (1:00.20)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Shoot Up High * (Munro)
2 Top Note * (D David)
3 Keep It Up * (Salim)
4 North Sky (J Powell)
5 Eclipse Flash (A'Isisuhairi)
6 El Camino
7 Baymax
8 Steel Cutter
9 Reddot Rising (Boss)
10 Blue Diamond (Beasley)
Margins and time: Shd, ¾, ½, 4¼, 2½, 1, 4¼, 2½, 5¾ (1:00.34)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Mastermind * (Wong)
2 Kevin Eleven
3 Mr Mosa * (Boss)
4 Tauboss (Salim)
5 Giorgio
6 Happy Dayz
7 Golden States (B Vorster)
8 My Money (Munro)
9 Battle Plan (R Shafiq)
10 Dominy
Margins and time: ¾, 6½, 1¼, ns, shd, hd, ½, ns, 3 (1:01.00)