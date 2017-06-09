Newcomer Made In China catches the eye in trial

China Horse Club's newcomer MADE IN CHINA is a horse to follow, judging by his runaway trial victory at Kranji yesterday morning.

Ridden by jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim, the James Peters-trained three-year-old showed good speed and had the trial won at the top of the straight. He was so detached from the field that A'Isisuhairi had to look back a few times to see what was happening.

Race commentator Matthew Jones said there was a lot to like about Made in China who is a maiden with only 50 rating points. How true.

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 Made In China * (K A'Isisuhairi) newcomer

2 Phan Nee Star (Z Zuriman) blinkers

3 Happy Buffalo (M Roddd) 1,000m/blinkers

4 Southern Spur (V Duric) newcomer

5 Dragon Ruby (D Beasley) pacifier

6 Ready To Rock (G Boss) blinkers

Margins and time: 6¼, 1½, hd, 3¾, 4½ (1min 00.40sec)

TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)

1 Lucky Giant * (A'Isisuhairi)

2 Keep Spinning * (CC Wong)

3 Seed Of Speed * (Y Salim)

4 Elite Excalibur * (Rodd)

5 Jelly Bean (J Powell)

6 Eastern Mate

7 Darci Charmer (M Nunes)

8 Wonderful Era (A Munro)

9 Tales Of Summer (K Nuh)

Margins and time: ½, ½, ¾, 2¼, ½, 2, 6¾, 9 (1:00.20)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Shoot Up High * (Munro)

2 Top Note * (D David)

3 Keep It Up * (Salim)

4 North Sky (J Powell)

5 Eclipse Flash (A'Isisuhairi)

6 El Camino

7 Baymax

8 Steel Cutter

9 Reddot Rising (Boss)

10 Blue Diamond (Beasley)

Margins and time: Shd, ¾, ½, 4¼, 2½, 1, 4¼, 2½, 5¾ (1:00.34)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Mastermind * (Wong)

2 Kevin Eleven

3 Mr Mosa * (Boss)

4 Tauboss (Salim)

5 Giorgio

6 Happy Dayz

7 Golden States (B Vorster)

8 My Money (Munro)

9 Battle Plan (R Shafiq)

10 Dominy

Margins and time: ¾, 6½, 1¼, ns, shd, hd, ½, ns, 3 (1:01.00)