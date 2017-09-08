Nice hit-out by Faaltless

Only three Sunday runners, including a Jumbo Jet Trophy candidate, went against the clock at Kranji yesterday morning.

Last-start Group 3 Garden City Trophy winner FAALTLESS wound up his preparations for the Jumbo Jet Trophy with a nice hit-out with race-jockey John Powell astride.

The Shane Baertschiger-trained seven-year-old went at a steady clip all the way to clock 38.3sec for 600m.

The $200,000 Group 3 Jumbo Jet Trophy is in Race 9.

The other two Sunday runners who made time were THE WIND (Saifudin Ismail) and EL CAMINO.

The duo took it easy in 44.6 and 44.5 respectively.

The Wind is running in Race 6 and El Camino in Race 10.