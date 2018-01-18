(No headline) - HKRES18

Former Kranji winner Jubilation (No. 1, left) looked sharp during trackwork in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

METRO A - 1,200m: Roselli canter/38.8. Flash Gift pace work.

CLASS 3 - 1,200m: Badcoe * 41.2. More Power * pace work.

Hawaiian King 40.

CLASS 4 - 1,200m: Jubilation * pace work. Holding Fast canter/39.9.

CLASS 4 - 1,400m: Magical Talent canter/39.2.

CLASS 4 - 1,600m: D'Great Vulture * canter/41. High Council 42.8.

CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Arlo canter/41.8.

Class 5 - 1,400m: Bullish Luck 40.

MAIDEN - 1,200M: D'Great Elegance canter/41.6.

Restricted Maiden - 1,200M: Elegant Dancer * 40. Phantasos 41.

Special Luck * canter/38.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SATURDAY

CLASS 4 - 1,200m: Winged Foot canter/41. Lika Tiger canter/39.8.

CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Thai Baht pace work.

CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Fox Treasure canter/41.

CLASS 5 - 1,700m: Mr Connery canter/40.

MAIDEN - 1,200m: Hoffman canter/42. Once A Thief 41.

Musang King 42.5.

Kuala Lumpur trackwork

RACE 1

1st 3 Zero Hedge ($16-$7)

2nd 12 Showing Character ($19)

3rd 1 Look Eras ($10)

4th 10 Gouten Of Garo

Forecast $43 PlaceForecast (3-12) $14, (1-3) $7, (1-12) $18 Tierce $246 Trio $60

Quartet $3,872 Quadro $68

RACE 2

1st 1 Amazing Always ($47-$10)

2nd 12 Happy Friendship ($20)

3rd 2 Goal For Gold ($12)

4th 4 Winning Controller

Forecast $162 PlaceForecast (1-12) $35, (1-2) $26, (2-12) $35 Tierce $1,835

Trio $226 Quartet No winner ($2,866 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $125

RACE 3

1st 2 All Best Friends ($22-$9)

2nd 12 Bingo ($8)

3rd 9 Peace On Earth ($6)

4th 3 Hero Look

Forecast $15 Place Forecast (2-12) $6, (2-9) $7, (9-12) $6 Tierce $135 Trio $23

Quartet $2,389 Quadro $92

RACE 4

1st 6 Don't Miss ($23-$8)

2nd 1 The Judge ($8)

3rd 10 Charity Wings ($11)

4th 4 Sunshine Universe

Forecast $19 PlaceForecast (1-6) $7, (6-10) $12, (1-10) $12 Tierce $235

Trio $47 Quartet No winner ($5,020 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $573

RACE 5

1st 5 Sangria ($45-$12)

2nd 7 Master Bernini ($9)

3rd 6 Istanbul Bey ($31)

4th 1 Wah May Baby

Forecast $56 PlaceForecast (5-7) $19, (5-6) $75, (6-7) $45 Tierce $2,261

Trio $819 Quartet No winner ($14,896 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $1,907

RACE 6

1st 6 Jade Theatre ($61-$17)

2nd 2 Breeders' Star ($18)

3rd 1 Fairy Twins ($12)

4th 8 Powermax

Forecast $165 Place Forecast (2-6) $43, (1-6) $39, (1-2) $33 Tierce $2,190

Trio $235 Quartet $25,674

Quadro $263 Scratching: 3 High Five

RACE 7

1st 7 Pretty Bauhinia ($38-$12)

2nd 6 Play Wise ($29)

3rd 2 Chater Legend ($11)

4th 9 Generous Heart

Forecast $170 PlaceForecast (6-7) $54, (2-7) $13, (2-6) $45 Tierce $2,290

Trio $251 Quartet No winner ($4,068 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $252

RACE 8

1st 3 Flying Tourbillon ($36-$12)

2nd 8 Smart Boy ($19)

3rd 1 Extremely Fun ($19)

4th 5 Charity Glory

Forecast $78 PlaceForecast (3-8) $30, (1-3) $26, (1-8) $54 Tierce $1,532

Trio $364 Quartet $10,476

Quadro $398