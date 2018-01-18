(No headline) - HKRES18
WEDNESDAY'S HONG KONG (HAPPY VALLEY) RESULTS
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
METRO A - 1,200m: Roselli canter/38.8. Flash Gift pace work.
CLASS 3 - 1,200m: Badcoe * 41.2. More Power * pace work.
Hawaiian King 40.
CLASS 4 - 1,200m: Jubilation * pace work. Holding Fast canter/39.9.
CLASS 4 - 1,400m: Magical Talent canter/39.2.
CLASS 4 - 1,600m: D'Great Vulture * canter/41. High Council 42.8.
CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Arlo canter/41.8.
Class 5 - 1,400m: Bullish Luck 40.
MAIDEN - 1,200M: D'Great Elegance canter/41.6.
Restricted Maiden - 1,200M: Elegant Dancer * 40. Phantasos 41.
Special Luck * canter/38.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SATURDAY
CLASS 4 - 1,200m: Winged Foot canter/41. Lika Tiger canter/39.8.
CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Thai Baht pace work.
CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Fox Treasure canter/41.
CLASS 5 - 1,700m: Mr Connery canter/40.
MAIDEN - 1,200m: Hoffman canter/42. Once A Thief 41.
Musang King 42.5.
Kuala Lumpur trackwork
RACE 1
1st 3 Zero Hedge ($16-$7)
2nd 12 Showing Character ($19)
3rd 1 Look Eras ($10)
4th 10 Gouten Of Garo
Forecast $43 PlaceForecast (3-12) $14, (1-3) $7, (1-12) $18 Tierce $246 Trio $60
Quartet $3,872 Quadro $68
RACE 2
1st 1 Amazing Always ($47-$10)
2nd 12 Happy Friendship ($20)
3rd 2 Goal For Gold ($12)
4th 4 Winning Controller
Forecast $162 PlaceForecast (1-12) $35, (1-2) $26, (2-12) $35 Tierce $1,835
Trio $226 Quartet No winner ($2,866 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $125
RACE 3
1st 2 All Best Friends ($22-$9)
2nd 12 Bingo ($8)
3rd 9 Peace On Earth ($6)
4th 3 Hero Look
Forecast $15 Place Forecast (2-12) $6, (2-9) $7, (9-12) $6 Tierce $135 Trio $23
Quartet $2,389 Quadro $92
RACE 4
1st 6 Don't Miss ($23-$8)
2nd 1 The Judge ($8)
3rd 10 Charity Wings ($11)
4th 4 Sunshine Universe
Forecast $19 PlaceForecast (1-6) $7, (6-10) $12, (1-10) $12 Tierce $235
Trio $47 Quartet No winner ($5,020 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $573
RACE 5
1st 5 Sangria ($45-$12)
2nd 7 Master Bernini ($9)
3rd 6 Istanbul Bey ($31)
4th 1 Wah May Baby
Forecast $56 PlaceForecast (5-7) $19, (5-6) $75, (6-7) $45 Tierce $2,261
Trio $819 Quartet No winner ($14,896 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $1,907
RACE 6
1st 6 Jade Theatre ($61-$17)
2nd 2 Breeders' Star ($18)
3rd 1 Fairy Twins ($12)
4th 8 Powermax
Forecast $165 Place Forecast (2-6) $43, (1-6) $39, (1-2) $33 Tierce $2,190
Trio $235 Quartet $25,674
Quadro $263 Scratching: 3 High Five
RACE 7
1st 7 Pretty Bauhinia ($38-$12)
2nd 6 Play Wise ($29)
3rd 2 Chater Legend ($11)
4th 9 Generous Heart
Forecast $170 PlaceForecast (6-7) $54, (2-7) $13, (2-6) $45 Tierce $2,290
Trio $251 Quartet No winner ($4,068 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $252
RACE 8
1st 3 Flying Tourbillon ($36-$12)
2nd 8 Smart Boy ($19)
3rd 1 Extremely Fun ($19)
4th 5 Charity Glory
Forecast $78 PlaceForecast (3-8) $30, (1-3) $26, (1-8) $54 Tierce $1,532
Trio $364 Quartet $10,476
Quadro $398
