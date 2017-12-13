No let-up for Le Grange’s gallopers

After that fantastic first season just concluded, which saw him finish runner-up to Mark Walker in the Trainers' Premiership, Ricardo Le Grange cannot be accused of resting on his laurels.

From the action on the training track, it seems the 44-year-old South African is eager to carry on from where he left off - which must spells good news to all who have horses in his barn.

Take yesterday morning at Kranji. The Le Grange horses earned all the "stars" for their impeccable hit-outs.

In particular, clockers and racing fans taking in the fresh morning air at the racecourse would have noted just how smart Nowyousee and Captain Jamie looked when sent out together.

With Barend Vorster on Nowyousee and T Krisna on Captain Jamie, the pair clocked 35.8sec for the 600m.

They were also seen on Ateej and The General when the pair stopped the clocks in 37sec for the same trip.

However, underlined in bold were Nowyousee and Captain Jamie. The two precocious youngsters, who could be among a clutch of stars of the 2018 season, certainly impressed.