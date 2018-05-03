No Monday blues from Ode To Joy

Sparingly raced Ode To Joy would have delighted his connections with his dogged show at the trials on Monday morning.

Yet to show up in a race this season, he made every post a winning one to pass his "test" with flying colours.

Ode To Joy had to pass a 1,000m gallop and it seems he did it without much trouble.

Out in a flash, he gave jockey Ryan Curatolo a sedan-chair ride over the trial trip.

While matching strides with Roman Wells until the turn for that run home, Ode To Joy lengthened strides over the final 200m to eventually put a length and three-quarters between himself and second-placed Roman Wells with K Nuh on.

SHOW-HORSE

If there was a blemish to that run, it came just after the finish line when Ode To Joy played show-horse and jumped a shadow.

Otherwise full marks to the Argentine-bred whose last race start was 13 months ago when he finished a shocking seventh to Poseidon in an Open Benchmark 83 race over the 1,400m.

I say "shocking" because he was installed the $11 top choice and, as it turned out, was never in the hunt. His jockey, Nooresh Juglall, later explained to the Stewards that Ode To Joy raced wide from the 800m and, when asked to quicken near the 400m mark, he simply failed to respond.

Since then, he seems to have been cotton-wooled and, until his trial on Monday, we had seen him just one other time.

That was when he turned up for a trial on April 17. There was nothing much to write about as Ode To Joy was one of the also-rans - finishing sixth of 10 to Charger.

However, he is no slouch. Five wins from 24 starts and more than a quarter million in the bank isn't something to be sniffed at and we reckon Ode To Joy has still plenty to contribute to Singapore racing.

Also from the trials, I thought Gold Reward stood out.

He didn't win the trial. He didn't even finish second. The record books will show that he ran third to Holy Grail in Trial 5. But the manner in which he worked home was impressive.

Well out of his ground and near last when the eight-horse field negotiated that first turn, Gold Reward had still just one behind him when they straightened for the that flourish to the finish.

Alway kept wide and out of trouble by jockey Olivier Placais, Gold Reward fashioned a run 250m out. Given a flick of the reins, he went about his business of mowing down those in front of him.

Alas, the finish loomed before the job was all done and Gold Reward had to settle for third behind Holy Grail and Harveywallbanger who, after giving trouble behind the barriers, showed brisk pace to share the lead for most of the trip.

But, to my mind, it was all about Gold Reward.

His run over the concluding stages was full of merit, although two lengths in arrears at the post, he was still going best of the lot.

A winner in September last year, the Cliff Brown-trained four-year-old is running into what looks like a rich vein of form. I would suggest you keep him on your shortlist of horses to follow.