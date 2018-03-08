No power shortage On Electrical Avenue

He didn't win his trial on Tuesday morning. Didn't even finish second. But the way he was travelling when third to Special King and Silent Boss seemed to suggest that On Electric Avenue wasn't out for morning glory but was really getting into the groove for his next assignment.

Back to that trial, On Electric Avenue was one of the last ones to clear the chute but his rider John Powell was in no hurry to get him going.

So there they sat, unperturbed. A sea of bobbing bottoms in front of them.

On Electric Avenue was still a long way off the pace which was set by Special King who, at the 300m mark had opened up a three-length break on Silent Boss.

Only then did Powell call for an effort.

On Electric Avenue was ready and he slowly began to pick off his trial rivals.

As for Powell, he just sat there like a titan in a sedan chair, hardly moving a muscle as his mount went to the line looking like he had not just completed 1,000m at a full gallop.

To me, it was the mark of a good horse - and we all know just how smart he is.

Three wins, two seconds and three third-place finishes is a mighty impressive resume and the five-year-old isn't done yet.

When he does show up for his next start, he will be shooting for a hat-trick of wins. It will also be his first run in the new year.

Could it be a first-class show from the galloper from Shane Baertschiger's yard?

Why not? We know he races well fresh. He finished second on debut, beaten half a length by Snip on April 14 last year.

And he is versatile. His first win was over the 1,200m in an Open Maiden on Aug 13. Then in October and with Powell in the irons, it was a one-length win over the 1,400m.

A month later, he again came from a spot off midfield to launch a challenge over the concluding stages of a 1,600m race which he won by almost a length and a half.

So, whatever the distance is - be it a mile or even the longer 1,800m - it shouldn't pose a problem.

His trainer has been building him up to tackle a distance race so watch him at his next start. Hopefully it will be over the mile or longer.

Also impressive at the trial on Tuesday morning was McGregor. The seven-year-old kicked up the dust when winning in 61.94sec.

Ridden by Ryan Curatolo, McGregor stalked the speed from his spot in fourth.

Ridden patiently, he made a move 200m out and his momentum carried him to a shorthead victory over Happy Money and Golden Curl who, like the winner, was doing his best work close home.

McGregor has yet to make a race appearance in 2018. When he does, it could pay to have a saver on the six-time winner from the bang-in-form yard of trainer Michael Clements.