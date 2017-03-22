No worries for Kranji raiders in Dubai

Singapore raiders DEBT COLLECTOR and QUECHUA landed safely in Dubai on Saturday afternoon, and while they have yet to come out of quarantine, they have pleased connections with the way they have settled in.

Debt Collector will run in the US$6 million (S$8.3 million) Group 1 Dubai Turf over 1,800m while Quechua is entered in the US$1 million Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup over 3,200m on Saturday at Meydan Racecourse.

"He travelled okay but it is a bit new to him," said trainer Cliff Brown of Debt Collector, a four-year-old by Thorn Park.

"He is still quite a young horse. He will canter in the quarantine area tomorrow and go out on the grass on the main track."

Unlike Debt Collector, Quechua, who is two years older, has a bit more travelling experience as he raced in Hong Kong last December.

The son of Pure Prize ran eighth to Satono Crown in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Vase. That race was over the 2,400m.

"He only arrived on Saturday afternoon so under the 48-hour quarantine rule he had to stay in the barn," said trainer Ricardo Le Grange.

"I'd imagine he will be on the big track on Thursday for a look around. In between we will take it easy.

TRAVELLED WELL

"He travelled well. He lost only four or five kilos on the flight over so that's pretty manageable and I'm pleased with how things are going so far."

Debt Collector took Singapore by storm last year, winning six races in a row, including three at Group 1 level and was deservedly voted Singapore Horse of the Year.

Quechua also boasts a glittering record with eight wins, including five at Group level, with the two most famous being the Group 1 Longines Singapore Gold Cup over 2,200m in 2014 and the Group 1 Emirates Singapore Derby over 2,000m in 2015.